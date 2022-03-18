An eager-to-please and loving “lap dog” named DJ and a super sweet and friendly dog named Fergus are this week’s Shelter Pets of the Week, available for adoption at the Mason County Animal Shelter. Adoption fees cover spay and neutering where applicable and a rabies vaccine. Some animals have also had their adoption fees sponsored. Call the shelter for more information with more details found under each pet’s photo.

DJ is a one and a half year-old corso/rott mix. He is neutered and a big lap dog. DJ knows some tricks, is good with cats, loves to plat ball and is smart and eager to please. A fenced in yard would be great for him. He is crate trained and housebroken. Those interested in bringing DJ home may contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/03/web1_d.jpg DJ is a one and a half year-old corso/rott mix. He is neutered and a big lap dog. DJ knows some tricks, is good with cats, loves to plat ball and is smart and eager to please. A fenced in yard would be great for him. He is crate trained and housebroken. Those interested in bringing DJ home may contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday. Mason County Animal Shelter | Courtesy

Fergus is a 14-month-old great dane/lab mix who is crate trained and housebroken. He is a super sweet baby who loves kids, other dogs and cats. He is eager to please whoever he is with. Those interested in bringing Fergus home may contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.