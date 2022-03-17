Update on New Haven ballot

NEW HAVEN — A candidate in the June 7 New Haven municipal election has withdrawn, leaving only enough candidates to fill the ballot.

According to Recorder Becky Benson, David Hardwick, a candidate for council, has withdrawn. Tuesday was the final day to withdraw without having your name printed on the ballot. The action leaves only one candidate each for mayor and recorder, and five council candidates for the same number of positions.

Running for mayor is incumbent Phil Serevicz, while incumbent Becky Benson is the lone candidate for recorder. Council candidates include incumbents Steve Carpenter and Stephen Ohlinger, Jr., as well as Jennifer D. Russell, Bruce Adams and Monica Mitchell. Those presently on council who are not seeking reelection include Roy Dale Grimm, Colton McKinney, and Jessica Rickard.

Anyone wishing to run as a write-in candidate still has until April 19 to declare their candidacy. Any names written in without the formal declaration cannot be counted for a win.

The uniform drawing for positions on the ballot will take place March 29. Other important dates for the election include April 19, when election officials and alternates are appointed; May 17, the final day to register to vote; and early voting, May 25 through June 4.

Following the election, the canvass will begin June 13, with the results declared at the end of the canvass. Results will be certified on June 15. The two-year term will begin July 1.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/03/web1_thumbnail_IMG_1756-7.jpg

Write-in deadline April 19

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]