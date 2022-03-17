Young artists recognized

MASON — Art students at Wahama High School have participated in shows across the state recently, including the Congressional Art Show in Charleston and the State Youth Art Month Show in Parkersburg.

Students taking part in the Congressional Art Show were Peyton Ingels, Joshua Roque, and Sydney Burris. Their pieces will be hanging in the West Virginia Culture Center Museum this month. The trio also participated in a workshop creating portraits for the Martin Luther King, Jr. mural.

Four of the art students participated in the State Youth Art Month Show, where Ingels won first place for her 3D sculpture. The winning piece is on exhibit at the Parkersburg Art Center, and will go on to Charleston for “Arts Alive.”

Others having work displayed for youth art month were Elissa Hoffman with an acrylic painting, Tayler Whitt with an ink drawing, and Ryleigh Fink with an oil pastel.

Wahama art students are under the leadership of teacher Susan Parrish.

© 2022, Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

A trio of Wahama High School art students participated recently in the Congressional Art Show in Charleston. Their work will be hanging in the West Virginia Culture Center Museum for the remainder of the month. Pictured, from left, are Peyton Ingels, Joshua Roque, and Sydney Burris. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/03/web1_3.18-WA-2.jpg A trio of Wahama High School art students participated recently in the Congressional Art Show in Charleston. Their work will be hanging in the West Virginia Culture Center Museum for the remainder of the month. Pictured, from left, are Peyton Ingels, Joshua Roque, and Sydney Burris. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy Peyton Ingels, pictured, an art student at Wahama, recently won first place in the State Youth Art Month Show. Her 3D sculpture was exhibited at the Parkersburg Art Center, and will go on to “Arts Alive” in Charleston. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/03/web1_3.18-WA1.jpg Peyton Ingels, pictured, an art student at Wahama, recently won first place in the State Youth Art Month Show. Her 3D sculpture was exhibited at the Parkersburg Art Center, and will go on to “Arts Alive” in Charleston. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]

