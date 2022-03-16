MASON, W.Va. — Performances will be “Out of This World” when the Wahama High School Choir presents it’s dinner/theater this weekend in the school gymnasium.

According to Rachel Reynolds, choir director, the “Out of This World” themed show will include a lot of special effects, space encounters, and an alien invasion. Cosmic singing and dancing will also be featured.

This will be the first full dinner and theater show held by the choir in a few years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year’s show was performed via video, with dinner being take-out style.

Dinner and shows will be held Friday and Saturday evenings, as well as Sunday afternoon. Dinners on Friday and Saturday begin at 6 p.m., with the shows starting at 7 p.m. On Sunday, dinner is at 1 p.m., with the show at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for both the dinner and show for adults, and $8 for senior citizens and children under 12. For the show only, all tickets are $5. Children under 2 are free if not occupying a dinner table seat. Tickets will be available at the door for each event.

The dinner will include spaghetti with homemade sauce, coleslaw, hot roll, and a choice of lemonade or ice tea. Full concessions will also be available during each show.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]

