Prevention Coalition updated on programs, trainings

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Prevention Coalition held its monthly meeting earlier this week with updates on programs and discussing future training opportunities.

An update on the Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) organizations in the high schools was given.

Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School Advisor Richard Sargent said the students have been promoting seat belt safety.

“We had the police officer here at school did a count of how many were wearing seat belts before we started this,” Sargent said. “And now the last three weeks, we’ve been doing an emphasis [on seat belts].”

Sargent said the students have made and hung posters around the school, put a “click it or ticket” banner outside of the school.

“This week… we’re asking all the teachers to wear a seat belt made out of duct tape or caution tape on Friday to kind of draw awareness to seat belts,” Sargent said.

The group intends to have another seat belt count soon to see the improvement.

Sargent said the group is also participating in Battle of the Belts sponsored by the state.

With no representation or word from the other Wahama and Hannan Junior/Senior High Schools, Greg Fowler said he believes the group needs to reach out to the schools to see the status of the programs.

Ronie Wheeler, coalition director, said he would reach out to the schools to see the status of the organizations and what can be done to help them be more active.

Fowler said Wahama had “some really good youth working” and would like to see it again.

Wheeler gave an update on the Mason County Quick Response Team (QRT).

During the last Prevention Coalition meeting, it was reported that the team was looking for a new organization to oversee the program.

“They’re going to be moving, I think [it’ll] be in the Prestera [building] here in Point Pleasant is where they’re looking at moving and working on that,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler said a drug dropbox to place at Pleasant Valley Hospital has been approved. He said they are currently awaiting delivery to set the box up and give another location for drug disposal in the county.

With the upcoming prom season, Wheeler said the coalition has simulation goggles and a tricycle that can be used at the high school to show the impact of driving under the influence and bring awareness of the dangers.

Drug Take Back Day is April 30. Wheeler said the coalition plans to have a setup and anyone interested in participating can reach out to him at 304-675-0235.

Wheeler spoke of upcoming trainings available in the state.

Science of Prevention training with the Marshall University Center of Excellence for Recovery will be May 12 and May 13 in Daniels, W.Va.

A free legal aid webinar for “anyone working with individuals with mental health, substance misuse, intellectual disabilities, residents of long-term facilities and low-income clients” will be May 5 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and will showcase the services for each group.

With the subject of trainings, the group discussed future trainings to be offered from the coalition, including training to include in the upcoming Teen Institute.

Fowler said he liked how things worked offering naloxone training prior to the Family Resource Network meeting. Fowler said about 30 people — in-person and virtual — attended the training.

Various trainings to offer, including Three Aces training, were discussed to potentially hold.

Wahama will be participating in a vape training in May provided by the coalition.

John Machir, director of Homeless Services, said the Mason County Homeless Shelter has been approved to bring peer recovery services in for clients.

“We have the green light to bring peer recovery to the shelter,” Machir said. “We’re working on an MOU with peer recovery provider now to provide that service in the shelter. And we may open that up to the community after it’s up and running, so we’ll be able to serve more people than just those here in the shelter.”

Machir said “nearly 100%” of the most recent clients have been in “active recovery or addiction.”

“There’s a real need for it with the shelters,” Machir said.

The next Prevention Coalition meeting will be April 19 at 4 p.m.

