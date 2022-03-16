Child reported missing later found safe in Point

POINT PLEASANT — A child reported missing on Wednesday morning was later found with help from workers with the City of Point Pleasant who were made aware of the situation by the Point Pleasant Police Department which organized the search that also involved several other agencies, according to Point Chief of Police Joe Veith.

Veith told Ohio Valley Publishing, around 9 a.m., a call was received by Mason County 9-1-1 reporting a missing four-year old child in the Poplar Street area of Point Pleasant.

“Once we arrived the mother stated she was in another room when the child apparently unlocked the front door and wandered off,” Veith said.

Multiple agencies were contacted to assist in the search, including the Mason County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police Aviation, Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department, Mason County Office of Emergency Services and employees with the City of Point Pleasant, according to Veith.

The child was located uninjured and safe around 10:30 a.m. by a city employee about 100 yards north of his residence, alone in a vehicle, Veith said.

The child was returned to its mother and Child Protective Services were contacted, according to Veith who explained this was standard protocol.

Veith stated all the agencies and offices involved were quick to respond with their services and that he received several messages from residents also offering to help as well.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/03/web1_thumbnail_IMG_1756-6.jpg