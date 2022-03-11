WVSP reports homicide investigation underway

MASON, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) reports the body of a deceased white male was discovered on Tuesday and troopers are investigating the case as a homicide.

In a news release from the WVSP, it was reported both troopers from the Mason County Detachment of the WVSP and deputies from the Mason County Sheriff’s Department responded to a suspicious death call around 5:20 p.m., on March 8 in the 600-block of Carson Road near Mason, W.Va. and discovered the body at this location.

The victim was transported to the Office of State Medical Examiner. On Friday, the WVSP reported the victim has been positively identified.

“At this time the name is not being released due to pending investigation,” stated the release.

Investigators are reportedly still attempting to track down leads in this case and anyone with information is asked to call the West Virginia State Police Detachment at 304-675-0850.

More on this story as information becomes available.