Honoring the champions

Continuing their tradition of honoring state champions from Mason County’s high schools, Commissioners Sam Nibert, Tracy Doolittle and Rick Handley honored the Point Pleasant High School wrestling team, support staff and coaches on the program’s first-ever 4-peat as Class AA-A champions. The team also produced six individual champions for a third consecutive year. Friday was declared “Big Blacks Wrestling Championship Day” in Mason County by commissioners.

Mason County Commission | Courtesy