10 deaths, 64 new COVID cases reported… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since the publication of Tuesday’s update, there were 10 additional deaths, as well as 64 new COVID-19 cases, reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Friday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported five deaths associated with COVID-19. Two of these individuals were in the 60-69 age range, one in the 50-59, one 70-79 and one in the 80-plus age range. ODH also reported 31 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported four deaths associated with COVID-19. Three of these individuals were in the 80-plus age range and one was in the 70-79 age range. ODH also reported 11 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported a death associated with COVID-19 of an individual in the 71-plus age group. DHHR also reported 22 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Friday, there have been 7,443 total cases (31 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 397 hospitalizations and 121 deaths (5 new). Of the 7,443 cases, 7,126 (87 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 1,488 cases (6 new), 12 hospitalizations

20-29 —1,200 cases (1 new), 22 hospitalizations, 2 death

30-39 — 1,090 cases (9 new), 20 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 1,087 cases (7 new), 35 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

50-59 — 986 cases (7 new), 65 hospitalizations, 13 deaths (1 new)

60-69 — 796 cases (1 new), 72 hospitalizations, 22 deaths (2 new)

70-79 — 490 cases (3 new), 100 hospitalizations, 31 deaths (1 new)

80-plus — 306 cases (1 new), 71 hospitalizations, 41 deaths (1 new)

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 14,510 (48.53 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 13,338 (44.60 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Friday, there have been 4,582 total cases (11 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 229 hospitalizations (1 new) and 84 deaths (4 new). Of the 4,571 cases, 4,386 (40 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 895 cases (1 new), 10 hospitalizations

20-29 — 655 cases, 5 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 599 cases (1 new), 15 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 670 cases (2 new), 18 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 648 cases (1 new), 37 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

60-69 — 548 cases (2 new), 57 hospitalizations, 13 deaths

70-79 — 355 cases (2 new), 53 hospitalizations, 30 deaths (1 new)

80-plus — 212 cases (2 new), 34 hospitalizations (1 new), 26 deaths (3 new)

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 11,285 (49.25 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 10,330 (45.10 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 6,592 cases (22 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (6,112 confirmed cases, 480 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 89 deaths (1 new). DHHR reports there are currently 18 active cases and 6,485 recovered cases in Mason County.

(Editor’s note: Case data includes both confirmed and probable cases.)

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 143 cases (2 new)

5-11 — 319 cases (1 new)

12-15 — 333 cases (1 new)

16-20 — 471 cases

21-25 — 538 cases (3 new)

26-30 — 599 cases

31-40 — 1,093 cases (4 new), 2 deaths

41-50 — 1,016 cases (3 new), 3 deaths

51-60 — 853 cases (3 new), 12 deaths

61-70 — 642 cases (3 new), 16 deaths

71+ — 583 cases (2 new), 56 deaths (1 new)

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 5,689 (21 new);

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 4,789 (21 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 900;

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 72 (1 new);

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 6.

A total of 12,073 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 45.5 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 10,201 fully vaccinated or 38.5 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently green on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 28 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County. There are six confirmed cases of the Omicron variant reported in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Friday from ODH, there have been 594 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 985), 48 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 82), six new ICU admissions (21-day average of 9) and 198 new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 91) with 37,410 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week.)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,258,161 (62.09 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,717,779 (57.47 percent of the population).

As of March 2, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 22,417;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 1,174;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 64,693;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 4,387.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 494,875 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 469 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 81,691 “breakthrough” cases as of Friday with 724 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 6,550 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with six since the last update. There are 1,432 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 2.89 and a cumulative positivity rate of 8.34 percent.

Statewide, 1,117,174 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (62.3 percent of the population). A total of 53.8 percent of the population, 964,841 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.

