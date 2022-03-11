Princess Prom Program reschedules due to weather

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The Princess Prom Program set for today (Saturday, March 12) has been rescheduled due to forecasted severe weather.

God’s Hands at Work made the announcement Friday morning.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience,” said Lisa Carroll, director. “We feel this is the safest decision for all, especially considering that we have teens driving from five counties to attend.”

The National Weather Service in Charleston, W.Va. issued a winter storm warning for several counties in the region, including the five counties the nonprofit services — Gallia, Jackson, Meigs and Vinton counties in Ohio and Mason County in West Virginia.

“Winter storm warning remains in effect from 7 p.m. this evening [Friday, March 11] to 3 p.m. est. Saturday [March 12],” according to the NWS. “Heavy snow expected. Total accumulation of four to six inches. Travel could be very difficult. Heavy bursts of snow will also limit visibility at times.”

The Princess Prom Program, hosted by God’s Hands at Work, is a program that not only allows girls the opportunity to choose a prom dress without the added financial burden, but allows them to have a day of pampering and fun.

While the program is hosted by God’s Hands at Work, organizer’s said the entire event is community sponsored with donations from businesses and community members across the Ohio Valley donating dresses, accessories, door prizes and more to make the day extra special for the area teenagers.

This year’s event has also had three tux rentals donated that are to be raffled off to three gentlemen.

While the event is more catered to the girls, organizers have put together a selection of men’s suiting attire to offer.

Due to the change in date, the preregistration has been extended until April 1. To register for the event or the free tuxedo rental drawing, call 740-645-7609.

Carroll said everything for the program will be the same, except for the date.

The Princess Prom Program will now be Saturday, April 2 at 2 p.m. at the Rio Ridge Venue in Rio Grande, Ohio.

Organizers said they plan to call everyone who has preregistered but have asked the community to help get the word out.

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

