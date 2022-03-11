A snack-loving pup named Wyatt and a sweet and rowdy pup named Ralph are this week’s Shelter Pets of the Week, available for adoption at the Mason County Animal Shelter. Adoption fees cover spay and neutering where applicable and a rabies vaccine.

Wyatt is about three years old and is a fantastic picture taker, with the perkiest ears. He loves treats and will lick his lips hoping for another one. Those interested in being Wyatt’s new treat companion/provider may contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Ralph is a two and a half-year-old lab mix. He is super sweet and friendly and walks well on a leash. Ralph is smart and would be easy to train. He is learning to be friends with his feline companions. Ralph is ready for his forever family. Those interested in bringing Ralph home may contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.