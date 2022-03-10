Point man facing wanton endangerment charge

POINT PLEASANT — A Point Pleasant man is facing a felony charge of wanton endangerment after officers with the Point Pleasant Police Department (PPPD) were called to the scene of an alleged incident involving a handgun, according to Point PD Chief Joe Veith.

On Wednesday, a call was received by 9-1-1 reporting a female had allegedly been shot at a residence on Kanawha Street, stated Veith.

Once officers arrived on scene, they reportedly discovered a female in an upstairs bedroom who had been allegedly shot, Veith further stated. The scene was secured and an investigation into the incident was started.

Veith told the Point Pleasant Register “it was determined that James Franklin Will IV, 19,” allegedly “was playing with a handgun inside the residence when the gun discharged, with the bullet striking the victim in the face and chest.”

The victim was transported to Pleasant Valley Hospital by Mason County EMS where she was treated and released, Veith also said.

Will was transported to the Western Regional Jail where he remained housed on Thursday evening, with a surety/cash bond set at $50,000.

Assisting the PPPD were officers with the Mason County Sheriff’s Department and Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Seth Gaskins.

