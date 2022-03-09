The ‘Revue’ returns

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The 52nd annual Black Knight Revue returns this Friday with chances to catch additional performances through Sunday.

According to Point Pleasant High School Band Director Ben Loudin, this year’s revue is titled, “Hope in Music.”

”It reflects a return to normalcy and that even in times of sickness and conflict, we can find hope in music and the arts,” stated Loudin. “It is great to be back in the swing of things in the PPHS band program.”

Loudin continued, “Part of the struggles we’ve had this year is just being able to get back in that swing after not being able to do much the past couple years. We have had to retrain ourselves to do all the activities that used to be familiar. On a normal year, the Black Knight Revue is a lot of hard work. One of the things that I am most looking forward to this year is the return of the school performances.”

Loudin said in 2020, the first year of the pandemic, the band members were only able to perform for a limited amount of elementary students before everything was shut down. Then, last year, they were unable to perform for any of the schools due to COVID safety measures.

“This year we will be performing for more school students than we have in a very long time,” Loudin stated. “During the day shows on Thursday and Friday, we will be performing for Point Pleasant Intermediate School, Point Pleasant Primary School, Roosevelt Elementary, Beale Elementary, Leon Elementary, Ashton Elementary, Point Pleasant Jr. High School, and Point Pleasant Senior High School.”

For Loudin, the performances for elementary schools are his favorite.

”The genuine excitement that they bring to the show is great,” he said. “The band students feed on that excitement and they perform better because of it.”

As noted previously in this story, the Black Knight Revue will run Friday, March 11-13, with all performances in the Lillian and Paul Wedge Auditorium at Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High School.

Show times are as follows:

March 11 — 7 p.m.;

March 12 — 7 p.m.;

March 13 — 3 p.m.

This year’s ticket prices are: Adults — $8; Students — $6; Under 5 — Free with paying adult.

Information provided to Ohio Valley Publishing by Ben Loudin.

From the “Jai Ho” number, pictured first row Chloe Sellers, Delaney Pearson, Breona Wright-Wolf, Jackson Clark, Cortney Campbell, Madeline Wilcoxen, Nicole Oldaker; second row Brecken Loudin, David Kapp, Elijah Harmon, Bryce Grubb, Tyler Goodale, Keely Towner, Avery Hesson, Riley Joslin, Kallie Sharp, Alasaundra Reed, Annabelle Shrader; third row Mati Brown, Emily Bale. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/03/web1_3.10-BKR-2022-7-2.jpg From the “Jai Ho” number, pictured first row Chloe Sellers, Delaney Pearson, Breona Wright-Wolf, Jackson Clark, Cortney Campbell, Madeline Wilcoxen, Nicole Oldaker; second row Brecken Loudin, David Kapp, Elijah Harmon, Bryce Grubb, Tyler Goodale, Keely Towner, Avery Hesson, Riley Joslin, Kallie Sharp, Alasaundra Reed, Annabelle Shrader; third row Mati Brown, Emily Bale. Ben Loudin and PPHS Black Knight Band | Courtesy Performing “Come What May” are Pacey Frum and Rhiley Blaine, pictured. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/03/web1_3.10-BKR-2022-5-2.jpg Performing “Come What May” are Pacey Frum and Rhiley Blaine, pictured. Ben Loudin and PPHS Black Knight Band | Courtesy Performing “Easy On Me” is Addy Cottrill, pictured. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/03/web1_3.10-2022-3-2.jpg Performing “Easy On Me” is Addy Cottrill, pictured. Ben Loudin and PPHS Black Knight Band | Courtesy From the “High Hope” number, pictured first row Lyndsey Ward, Addy Stein, MattiFields, Ashley Legg; second row Emma Harbour, Baylee Loudin, Morgan Snyder, Adriana Raymore, Lia Elias, David Bledsoe; third row Jaidyn Patrick, Kaylee Halley. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/03/web1_3.10-BKR-2022-1-2.jpg From the “High Hope” number, pictured first row Lyndsey Ward, Addy Stein, MattiFields, Ashley Legg; second row Emma Harbour, Baylee Loudin, Morgan Snyder, Adriana Raymore, Lia Elias, David Bledsoe; third row Jaidyn Patrick, Kaylee Halley. Ben Loudin and PPHS Black Knight Band | Courtesy Performing the “Fancy Like” number are, pictured from left Cameron Corbin, Aria Schoon, Corey Graham, Nicole Williams, Maddy Towner, Trendon Jackson, Jessie Hart, Kol Wamsley, Amanda Flora, Jackson Sayre, Skylar Day. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/03/web1_3.10-BKR-2022-6-2.jpg Performing the “Fancy Like” number are, pictured from left Cameron Corbin, Aria Schoon, Corey Graham, Nicole Williams, Maddy Towner, Trendon Jackson, Jessie Hart, Kol Wamsley, Amanda Flora, Jackson Sayre, Skylar Day. Ben Loudin and PPHS Black Knight Band | Courtesy From the “Best of ‘The Rat Pack’” number, Matthew, Andrew and Ethan Kincaid. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/03/web1_3.10-BKR-Kincaids-2.jpg From the “Best of ‘The Rat Pack’” number, Matthew, Andrew and Ethan Kincaid. Ben Loudin and PPHS Black Knight Band | Courtesy

