Neglected properties discussed in Mason

MASON — Neglected properties were a topic of discussion when members of the Mason Town Council held their most recent meeting.

Present were Mayor Kristopher Clark, Recorder Mindy Kearns, and council members Sarah Stover, Jill Nelson, Steve Ohlinger, Bob Reed and Barry Taylor.

Kearns reported the police department identified 17 properties that need cleared of weeds, trash, debris and/or junk cars in order to comply with the town ordinance. Letters were sent, and the council discussed several options for repeat offenders, including the possibility of charges and fines.

Council members also approved an estimate of $21,257 from Pullins Excavating to repair a major water leak in Clifton. The work will include boring under both Rt. 62 and the railroad to replace the leaking line with a new six-inch one. The town is now awaiting permission from CSX Railroad.

Pullins was also approved for site preparation for a new building on Brown Street. The estimate was $6,748 and will include bringing in fill material, as well as leveling the lot.

In other action, the council:

Approved a building permit for Alltek for an addition on Midway Street;

Announced a grant award in the amount of $2,480, written by Lisa Crump and members of the grants committee, to establish a walk/run/bike route through town;

Discussed establishing a fee for residents who call employees out after hours, on weekends and holidays to turn water off and on at the meter;

Agreed to purchase a hot spot transmitter to locate pipes at a cost of $1,903;

Approved donations for Wahama After-Prom, Wahama Softball, Wahama Baseball, and Wahama Hall of Fame Golf Tournament in the amount of $100 each; and,

Changed the April 21 meeting to April 19 in order to lay the levy.

The next regular meeting will be held March 17.

