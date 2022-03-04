Reported high-speed chase ends in Pomeroy

BEND AREA — A high-speed chase that led police through four towns in West Virginia and Ohio ended with the suspect allegedly crashing in the Village of Pomeroy, according to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney.

Cody Kinzel, 25, of New Haven, W.Va., will be facing pending charges from the Mason Police Department of felony fleeing, reckless operation, and other charges at the Mason County Magistrate Office, McKinney said.

The chief stated at approximately 9:30 p.m. Thursday, both the New Haven and Hartford, W.Va. police departments were involved in the pursuit of a vehicle that was coming into the Town of Mason at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. Once the vehicle was in Mason, Sgt. Tyler Doss and Patrolman Clayton Gibbs led the pursuit with the other agencies.

The pursuit continued into Ohio, where Kinzel reportedly crashed his vehicle in Pomeroy. Kinzel allegedly left the vehicle and Sgt. Doss and Patrolman Gibbs apprehended him after a short foot pursuit. The Pomeroy Police Department and Meigs County Sheriff’s Department took Kinzel into custody and he was later reportedly treated for injuries.

“Seeing all the agencies in the Bend Area coming together and containing the situation is astonishing,” said McKinney. “Teamwork and communication in the Bend Area are what helped stop this from becoming a bigger situation. Every officer involved did a fantastic job.”

Agencies involved included the Mason, New Haven, Hartford and Pomeroy police departments, Meigs County Sheriff’s Department, Pomeroy Fire Department, and Meigs EMS.

A high-speed chase that led police through four towns in West Virginia and Ohio ended with the suspect allegedly crashing in the Village of Pomeroy, according to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney. Pictured is the reported crash scene. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/03/web1_3.5-Crash.jpg A high-speed chase that led police through four towns in West Virginia and Ohio ended with the suspect allegedly crashing in the Village of Pomeroy, according to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney. Pictured is the reported crash scene. Mason Police Department | Courtesy