Two sweet pups, Vixon and Decoy, are this week’s Shelter Pets of the Week, available for adoption at the Mason County Animal Shelter. Adoption fees cover spay and neutering where applicable and a rabies vaccine.

Vixon is approxiamtely one-year-old. She is a spayed, copper nose beagle and weighs 18 pounds. Vixon is timid, shy and super sweet. Those interested in bringing Vixon home may contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Decoy is about two to three-years-old. She is a spayed beagle, weighing 31 pounds. Decoy is very playful and outgoing. Those interested in bringing Decoy home may contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.