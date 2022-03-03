Senior activities planned for March

March marks “National Nutrition Month,” and according to Renae Riffle, executive director of the Mason County Action Group, over 200 meals are cooked and distributed to senior citizens each weekday in the county.

Last year, 43,882 meals were provided to a total of 375 seniors, she added. The senior nutrition program provides a balanced meal in one of three ways: congregate meals at the Gene Salem Senior Center in Point Pleasant and the Mason Senior Center; “grab and go meals” at both centers; and the “Meals on Wheels” program.

While the nutrition program is federal and state funded, Riffle said the funds do not cover the total expenses. One-time donations are always accepted, and there is also a “Leave a Legacy” program that allows an endowment be left upon a person’s death.

Along with celebrating nutrition month, those attending the senior centers will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on March 17 with holiday activities and cupcakes. Activities for the month at the individual centers include:

Mason center — Bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and video bowling on Fridays, all at 10:30 a.m.

Gene Salem center — Bingo on Mondays and Fridays; Bible study on Thursdays; Crafts with Yvette on March 22; Senior Center Country Band on March 9 and 23; and a pool tournament on March 16.

Lunch is served at each center on weekdays at 11:30 a.m. The “grab and go meals” are available at the same time.

For more information on programs and services provided by the action group, phone 304-675-2369.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

