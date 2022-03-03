County Tourism Queen Contest underway

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Tourism Queen Contest will crown two area ladies as the 2022 representatives this May.

But, before that can take place, ladies eligible need to apply for this free opportunity.

According to contest coordinator, Delyssa Edwards, applications are now available at her store, Babies ‘N Beyond Children’s Consignment located at 208 4th Street in Point Pleasant.

To be considered for the Little Miss title, an applicant needs to reside in Mason County, and be at least 7 years of age and no older than 10. The Miss category is open to single ladies that are residents of the county and between the ages of 17-24.

Deadline to apply is April 16. Once an application is received, a panel of judges will conduct interviews, and later, the 2022 representatives will be crowned.

The winners will reign over tourism events in the county, and represent the Mason County Convention & Visitors Bureau for one year. The Little Miss winner also receives a $100 cash scholarship, and the Miss $500, both sponsored by Edwards.

“I hope many area girls apply for this contest,” Edwards said, as she stressed this was not in fact a pageant. “It’s a great opportunity to learn more about the county in which you live and how tourism truly contributes to our local area events and businesses.”

For more information, contact Edwards at 304-593-8998. Applications can be picked up during regular business hours at Babies ‘N Beyond, Wednesday-Saturday, 11 am to 4 pm.

Information provided by contest coordinator, Delyssa Edwards.

Bonecutter https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/03/web1_3.4-Kadann.jpg Bonecutter Delyssa Edwards | Courtesy Roush https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/03/web1_3.4-Lillie.jpg Roush Delyssa Edwards | Courtesy The reigning Mason County Tourism Queens, Lillian Roush of Mason and Kadann Bonecutter of Gallipolis Ferry, will crown their successors this May. Applications are now being accepted for the new positions. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/03/web1_3.4-Tourism.jpg The reigning Mason County Tourism Queens, Lillian Roush of Mason and Kadann Bonecutter of Gallipolis Ferry, will crown their successors this May. Applications are now being accepted for the new positions. Delyssa Edwards | Courtesy