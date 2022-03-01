Recognizing the work

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education recently recognized Career and Technical Education (CTE) month and heard CTE experience from students.

Board members present were Ashley Cossin, Jared Billings, Meagan Bonecutter, Rhonda Tennant and Dale Shobe.

Brandy Sweeney, embedded English teacher, spoke first and read the proclamation to recognize February as CTE Month.

“I think it’s very important we educate the public. For so long there has been a sort of stigma or stereotype between CTE and the general public,” Sweeney said. “People think that we’re trying not to do a traditional academic education, but actually, CTE compliments your traditional education.”

Sweeney said CTE provides students with different levels of practical skills that can be used whether the student decides to go onto college, straight to the workforce or into additional training.

“I think it’s our duty as educators, board members [and] administrators to give students in Mason County the best education possible because their futures are very important,” Sweeney said.

Sweeney brought three first-year students to speak to the board about their experiences taking courses at the Mason County Career Center (MCCC). She also pointed out that there is no “typical student” at MCCC, that the students come from all different levels and “walks of life.”

For some students, MCCC classes have helped solidify future career aspirations.

“Mr. [William] Mallette is our teacher, you could not ask for a better teacher,” Braxton Call, Hannan Junior/Senior High School, said. “He will help you with whatever you need help with. He’s taught me many, many things this year. I’ve come to the conclusion — I’ve always messed around with the welding and machining at my house — that’s what I am hopefully going to do with my life, run my own machine shop. I would not have this opportunity without Mr. Mallette.”

“I take welding under Mr. [Brent] Hereford, who is an amazing teacher,” Hannah Lloyd, Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School, said. He has such a strong bond with us that students actually have a nickname, we call him Dad. But he teaches us so many things and since we’re only first year students, we [have] learned a lot. He’s taught us a lot of life skills and even if I don’t plan to go into welding, I still have all these really nice skills to have.”

“Whether it [future plans] works out or not, if you don’t have a backup plan, you’re setting yourself up for failure, that’s just how I see it,” Gage Fields, Wahama Junior/Senior High School, said. “Having Hereford there as someone you can talk to, couldn’t ask for anyone better. Anyone there. You’re treated how you act.”

“I love that you have students from each of the three high schools,” Cossin said.

“I like what each one of you said about your teachers,” Billings said. “That’s awesome. I don’t think they get enough appreciation as it is, but I’m glad you all do see and appreciate and you just stood up here and told us. I do appreciate that and wish you nothing but the best.”

“I had the opportunity to be one of your tour guides a couple of weeks ago when you were giving the students from the high schools a chance to tour the building,” Tennant said. “And I love that you asked us to do things like that. I learn something new every time I go through the building.”

“I’ve got to tell you that hearing students like that makes me miss teaching, makes me really miss teaching,” said Superintendent Keith Burdette. “You guys are awesome and just keep up the good work.

The Mason County Career Center has a variety of programs and is open to high school students more information can be obtained by contacting the school.

Pictured sitting, from left, Mason County Board of Education members Ashley Cossin, Jared Billings, Meagan Bonecutter, Rhonda Tennant, Superintendent Keith Burdette and Board Member Dale Shobe with Mason County Career students, pictured standing, from left, Hannah Lloyd, Gage Fields, Braxton Call and Brandy Sweeney, teacher. The Board approved a proclamation supporting National Career and Technical Education Month. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/03/web1_IMG_5694-1.jpg Pictured sitting, from left, Mason County Board of Education members Ashley Cossin, Jared Billings, Meagan Bonecutter, Rhonda Tennant, Superintendent Keith Burdette and Board Member Dale Shobe with Mason County Career students, pictured standing, from left, Hannah Lloyd, Gage Fields, Braxton Call and Brandy Sweeney, teacher. The Board approved a proclamation supporting National Career and Technical Education Month. Brittany Hively | OVP

Board updated on CTE efforts

By Brittany Hively bhively@aimmediamidwest.com

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

