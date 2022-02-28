Grant to support hands-on learning

MASON — Students in science and agriculture classes at Wahama High School will see more hands-on opportunities for learning, thanks to a recent grant from the Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation.

The $2,200 in grant funds will elevate students’ understanding through increased depth of knowledge in science, according to Jodie Roush, Wahama science teacher who wrote the grant application.

He added in an attempt to advance student understanding of science, the school’s science and agriculture department has committed to student application of understanding through reasoning, design, analysis, and communication.

The grant will not only be used by Roush, but also teachers Scott Johnson, Mason Hicks, and Russell Kidwell. Examples of some of the hands-on activities will be robot construction and programming, analysis of trace evidence from a crime scene, and air quality analysis.

“Designing curriculum to meet the rigorous demands of twenty-first century understanding increases the necessity for acquiring funds,” Roush said in the application. “Although funds are provided to each school, the needs in science often warrant requests for materials and equipment that exceed the yearly allotment. This project will allow students the opportunity to work with equipment and technology used by universities, healthcare, and industry.”

The grant was presented by Foundation Secretary Gary Fields. He, along with Foundation President Stephen Littlepage, also presented recent grants to the Town of New Haven for both a welcome sign and park upgrade, the Mason Volunteer Fire Department, the New Haven and Community Volunteer Fire Department, and the New Haven Youth League.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/02/web1_thumbnail_IMG_1756-13.jpg

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.