58 new COVID cases reported… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

Total new cases (with combined statistics from Gallia, Mason, Meigs counties):

In comparison — one month later

(Editor’s note: Ohio Valley Publishing’s COVID-19 updates will now be published on Tuesdays and Saturdays.)

OHIO VALLEY — Since the publication of Saturday’s update, there were 58 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Monday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 13 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 18 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported 27 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Monday, there have been 7,359 total cases (13 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 395 hospitalizations and 115 deaths. Of the 7,359 cases, 6,839 (39 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 1,468 cases (1 new), 12 hospitalizations

20-29 —1,193 cases (4 new), 22 hospitalizations, 2 death

30-39 — 1,072 cases (2 new), 20 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 1,070 cases (2 new), 35 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

50-59 — 979 cases, 64 hospitalizations, 13 deaths

60-69 — 792 cases (2 new), 72 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

70-79 — 482 cases (3 new), 99 hospitalizations, 30 deaths

80-plus — 303 cases (1 fewer), 71 hospitalizations, 39 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,923 (46.57 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,754 (42.65 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Monday, there have been 4,544 total cases (18 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 227 hospitalizations (1 new) and 79 deaths. Of the 4,544 cases, 4,244 (26 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 891 cases (6 new), 10 hospitalizations (1 new)

20-29 — 652 cases (2 new), 5 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 594 cases, 15 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 665 cases (1 new), 18 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 641 cases (5 new), 37 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

60-69 — 543 cases (3 new), 56 hospitalizations, 13 deaths

70-79 — 348 cases (1 new), 53 hospitalizations, 28 deaths

80-plus — 210 cases, 33 hospitalizations, 23 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,515 (45.89 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,573 (41.78 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from DHHR, there have been 6,520 cases (27 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (6,047 confirmed cases, 473 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 87 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently 38 active cases and 6,395 recovered cases in Mason County.

(Editor’s note: Case data includes both confirmed and probable cases.)

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 139 cases

5-11 — 318 cases

12-15 — 332 cases (1 new)

16-20 — 465 cases (2 new)

21-25 — 532 cases (1 new)

26-30 — 597 cases (3 new)

31-40 — 1,082 cases (5 new), 2 deaths

41-50 — 1,003 cases (3 new), 3 deaths

51-60 — 843 cases (7 new), 12 deaths

61-70 — 634 cases (2 new), 16 deaths

71+ — 575 cases (3 new), 54 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 5,621 (27 new);

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 4,743 (24 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 878 (3 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 70;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 6.

A total of 12,012 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 45.3 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 10,128 fully vaccinated or 38.2 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently green on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 28 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County. There are six confirmed cases of the Omicron variant reported in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Monday from ODH, there have been 729 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 1,963), 56 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 152), 15 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 17) and zero new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 113) with 36,580 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week.)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,224,847 (61.81 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,679,958 (57.15 percent of the population).

As of Feb. 23, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 21,563;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 1,083;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 63,719;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 4,127.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from DHHR, there have been 490,111 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,752 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 80,396 “breakthrough” cases as of Monday with 651 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 6,317 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with nine since the last update. There are 3,045 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 9.20 and a cumulative positivity rate of 8.39 percent.

Statewide, 1,114,518 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (62.2 percent of the population). A total of 53.7 percent of the population, 961,779 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

In comparison — one month later Total new cases (with combined statistics from Gallia, Mason, Meigs counties): Tuesday, Feb. 1 — 324 March 1 — 58 Total deaths reported Feb. 1 – March 1 — 36 (Deaths broken down by county: Gallia, 21; Meigs, 5; Mason, 10).

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.

