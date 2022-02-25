Speakers for Lenten Luncheon series set

MASON, W.Va. — The Upper Mason Parish of the United Methodist Church has announced the speakers for this year’s Lenten Luncheon series.

The lunches will begin March 3, and will be held on each Thursday through April 7. They will return to the Mason United Methodist Church after having been held outside last year due to COVID-19.

The meals will begin at noon. Donations will be accepted for the meals, with money going to the Upper Mason Parish Scholarship fund for a graduating high school senior.

A speaker will bring a short message following lunch, with the goal of keeping the events to around an hour to allow people to attend during their workday lunch period. Social distancing and masks, while not eating, are encouraged.

Speakers and the churches providing the meals include:

March 3 – Rev. Patrice Weirick of St. Paul Lutheran Church, New Haven, meal by the Mason United Methodist Church;

March 10 – Pastor Donnie Dye of Fairview Bible Church, Letart, and Fairview also preparing the meal;

March 17 – Pastor Saundra Boley of the Seventh Street United Methodist Church in Parkersburg, and Clifton United Methodist Church preparing the food;

March 24 – Pastor Janice Odom of Beech Hill United Methodist Church in Southside, with the meal by New Haven United Methodist Church;

March 31 – Kim Matthews, Certified Lay Minister serving with the United Methodist Foundation in Charleston, and St. Paul Lutheran Church providing lunch; and,

April 7 – Rev. Dr. Barry Ball, retired, and husband of Rev. Sandra Steiner-Ball, West Virginia Conference Bishop, with lunch provided by the Union Charge churches.

Lent 2022 begins March 2 and ends April 14. It is the annual Christian period that begins on Ash Wednesday and lasts for 40 days, not including Sundays, and represents the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the wilderness. Lent precedes Easter and many Christians spend the time reflecting, fasting and praying.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

