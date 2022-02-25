A sweet and loving pup named Leia and an affectionate and gorgeous feline named Fat Boy are this week’s Shelter Pets of the Week, available for adoption at the Mason County Animal Shelter. Adoption fees cover spay and neutering where applicable and a rabies vaccine.

Fat Boy is a loving and friendly kitty. His age is unknown, but he is young cat. Fat Boy still needs to be neutered. He would make a great friend to someone. Those interested in bringing Fat Boy home may contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Leia is a six-month-old Heeler, with lots of energy. She is a super sweet and goofy girl and she loves to play with other dogs. She is spayed and vaccinated. Those interested in bringing Leia home may contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.