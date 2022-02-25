Ice, Ice Baby!

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Over 1,000 people faced the wind and cooler temperatures for the inaugural Gallia Winterfest hosted by the Gallia-Vinton Educational Service Center (ESC).

The event was held in Gallipolis City Park to encourage family engagement.

“We had 1,029 people register at the registration desk,” said David Moore, educational consultant. “I believe we had at least 1,200 throughout the day because there were some who did not register.”

The day consisted of several activities around the park, including a scavenger hunt that took families around to see various ice sculptures by Tyson Whistler with Whistler Ice Works.

Whistler also worked on a large dragon ice sculpture throughout the day, so people could watch the icy magic take place.

With the excitement shown from families, an event for next year is already in the works, Moore said.

“We are already making plans for next year. We hope this is the first of many such events in the future,” Moore said.

While the wind led the penguin toss and life-size snow globe to be taken down, families still had plenty to do.

Activities included ice skating, slapshot hockey, curling, ring toss, pin-the-nose-on-Olaf, a train ride and refreshments from Three Dots Mobile Bar and Co. and Kona Ice.

The event was completely free to the public, sponsored by Gallia-Vinton ESC, Gallia Job and Family Services, Gallia Commissioners and the City of Gallipolis.

By Brittany Hively bhively@aimmediamidwest.com

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

