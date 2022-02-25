Ice, Ice Baby!

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Over 1,000 people faced the wind and cooler temperatures for the inaugural Gallia Winterfest hosted by the Gallia-Vinton Educational Service Center (ESC).
The event was held in Gallipolis City Park to encourage family engagement.
“We had 1,029 people register at the registration desk,” said David Moore, educational consultant. “I believe we had at least 1,200 throughout the day because there were some who did not register.”
The day consisted of several activities around the park, including a scavenger hunt that took families around to see various ice sculptures by Tyson Whistler with Whistler Ice Works.
Whistler also worked on a large dragon ice sculpture throughout the day, so people could watch the icy magic take place.
With the excitement shown from families, an event for next year is already in the works, Moore said.
“We are already making plans for next year. We hope this is the first of many such events in the future,” Moore said.
While the wind led the penguin toss and life-size snow globe to be taken down, families still had plenty to do.
Activities included ice skating, slapshot hockey, curling, ring toss, pin-the-nose-on-Olaf, a train ride and refreshments from Three Dots Mobile Bar and Co. and Kona Ice.
The event was completely free to the public, sponsored by Gallia-Vinton ESC, Gallia Job and Family Services, Gallia Commissioners and the City of Gallipolis.
© 2022, Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.
An estimated 1,200 people attended the inaugural Gallia Winterfest.
Tyson Whistler, Whistler Ice Works, completed a large dragon ice sculpture throughout the day; allowing families to watch how the art is created.
Whistler Ice Works spent the duration of the Winterfest completing an intricate dragon piece for the community to enjoy.
The Gallia-Vinton ESC setup various “snow” games for children to play and win a prize.
During the event, families took a map around Gallipolis City Park to see the ice sculptures and get clues to figure out a secret message.
A synthetic ice rink was setup, allowing families to take to the “ice” for some skating.
An ode to the Silver Bridge, Whistler Ice Works completed an ice version of the bridge.
Ice sculptures from Whistler Ice Works set up around Gallipolis City Park varied from wildlife, architecture pieces and intricate clock pieces.
A waving American Flag replicated out of ice, completed by Whistler Ice Works.
The lighthouse ice sculpture brought a little piece of the beach to the Ohio River bordered state.
Little Miss Gallia County Keely Pishner took her shot at curling during the Winterfest.
A trackless train was available for both adults and children to enjoy a ride.
Several activities were available throughout the day, including curling, slapshot hockey and a synthetic curling rink.
Community members took their shot at the ice rink for some synthetic ice skating.
A synthetic ice rink allowed people to ice skate right on First Avenue.
Throughout the day, people could watch the different stages of Tyson Whistler working on the dragon ice sculpture.
Whistler Ice Works completes intricate designs out of large blocks of ice.
The Ohio State piece was extra special for fans.
Celebrating Winterfest
Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.