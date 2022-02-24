‘Honorary’ surprise

POINT PLEASANT — While the National Technical Honor Society’s (NTHS) induction ceremony has passed, the organization was sure to show appreciation to the year’s honorary member, John Musgrave.

“We do want to take this moment to honor somebody,” said Brandy Sweeney, NTHS advisor. “We had our National Technical Honor Society ceremony that most of you were able to attend. Unfortunately, we had repeated rescheduling and didn’t always fit into people’s schedule and there was one person that couldn’t attend and we want to make certain that he was honored.”

Each year students with exemplary involvement at the Mason County Career Center are inducted into the NTHS, and each year the organization grants honorary membership to someone who has not only supported Career and Technical Education, but has helped promote it, Sweeney said.

“Mr. John Musgrave, you have been selected as an honorary member of the Mason County Career Center Chapter of the National Technical Honor Society,” Sweeney said as she presented Musgrave with a plaque. “[That’s] for all the things that you have done for the students of the school and our our community to make certain that CTE is seen as a value in our community. We appreciate you very much.”

Musgrave had no knowledge of the award. Sam Nibert, agriculture instructor, invited Musgrave to the Career Center to “tour” the facility and see how the programs were progressing.

“It is wonderful. Oh my goodness’ sakes,” Musgrave said. “I didn’t know anything about this. You don’t know how much I appreciate this.”

Musgrave asked to take a few minutes to speak about the recent announcement bringing Nucor to Mason County.

“We’re going to have such a wonderful opportunity here in this area,” Musgrave said. “That opportunity is going to mean training and career development. They do believe in getting behind training. Back when I didn’t even know this was Nucor, I was asked, what is one of the most important things that needs to take place in the community and I said, career development. We’ve really got a great facility. We’ve got great people working on it.”

Musgrave spoke about the investment and potential for not only Mason County, but the potential growth with the Career Center.

“I tell you this, this means a lot to me, to be a little part of it,” Musgrave said, raising his plaque up. “We’ve got a wonderful opportunity and I can tell you, its been a pleasure dealing with the folks here. It’s always great to be back home. Thanks everybody.”

© 2022, Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

John Musgrave, executive director Mason County Development Authority, pictured at right, was invited to the Mason County Career Center for what he believed to be a tour of the programs. Musgrave spoke with Brent Hereford, welding instructor, on the ins and outs of the program. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/02/web1_IMG_5089.jpg John Musgrave, executive director Mason County Development Authority, pictured at right, was invited to the Mason County Career Center for what he believed to be a tour of the programs. Musgrave spoke with Brent Hereford, welding instructor, on the ins and outs of the program. Brittany Hively | OVP John Musgrave was surprised with an honoroary membership into the Mason County Career Center’s National Technical Honor Society for his support of career and technical education. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/02/web1_IMG_5100.jpg John Musgrave was surprised with an honoroary membership into the Mason County Career Center’s National Technical Honor Society for his support of career and technical education. Brittany Hively | OVP A special lunch was held with Mason County Career Center instructors honoring John Musgrave. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/02/web1_IMG_5106.jpg A special lunch was held with Mason County Career Center instructors honoring John Musgrave. Brittany Hively | OVP

Musgrave recognized at Career Center

By Brittany Hively bhively@aimmediamidwest.com

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

VideoID: VideoType: URL: Video Embed String: Video Caption: Video Credit: Video Position: (use the “for files…” link above to associate attached files with this source)

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.