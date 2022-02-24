Youth League receives Claflin Grant

NEW HAVEN — Two new batting cages will be added to the New Haven Ball Field complex this spring, thanks to a grant given by the Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation.

In addition, the $5,000 grant will also repair the roof of the press box.

Foundation President Stephen Littlepage and Secretary Gary Fields made the presentation at a recent New Haven Town Council meeting. Accepting the check was Benji Manuel of the New Haven Youth League.

Board members of the youth league will build the cages, which will consist of wood framing and nylon netting. They will serve approximately 130 children who annually sign up to play on teams there in the spring and summer. The cages are expected to cost an estimated $3,000.

The remaining $2,000 will be used for a new press box roof, which has been leaking for a couple years. League officers said the leak is damaging the interior of the building. Once the roof is replaced, plans are to make the press box fully functional for the announcement of players, calls, and scores.

Sign-ups for ball in New Haven are quickly approaching for those players age four through 18. They will be held at the library and include Feb. 26, March 5, and March 12, all from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $45 per player or $75 per family (siblings only). If playing for the first time in New Haven, a birth certificate is required.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

The New Haven Youth League recently received a $5,000 grant award from the Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation. The money will be used to build two new batting cages and repair the press box roof. Pictured, from left, are Benji Manuel of the league, Foundation Secretary Gary Fields, and Foundation President Stephen Littlepage. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/02/web1_2.25-Claf.jpg The New Haven Youth League recently received a $5,000 grant award from the Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation. The money will be used to build two new batting cages and repair the press box roof. Pictured, from left, are Benji Manuel of the league, Foundation Secretary Gary Fields, and Foundation President Stephen Littlepage. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.