PPPD investigating reported fatal crash

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Police Department (PPPD) is investigating a two-vehicle crash reportedly involving one fatality, according to a news release from the PPPD.

The PPPD was dispatched to the scene of the crash at approximately 8:16 a.m. Wednesday morning along Jackson Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a semi-truck and trailer hauling 25 tons of fly ash which was heading south on Jackson Avenue, had reportedly been struck by a passenger vehicle traveling north, according to the news release.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was identified as Howard E. Shirley, 49, Point Pleasant. Shirley was pronounced dead at the accident scene and it appears he died as a result from injuries sustained in the accident, further stated the news release.

Also on the scene were members of the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department who used the “Jaws of Life to extricate Mr. Shirley out of the vehicle he was operating and was assisted by members of Mason County EMS,” stated the release.

Shirley’s body was to be sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston for an autopsy and examination, according to the PPPD.

According to the news release, “it was determined through the investigation,” Shirley reportedly “drove his vehicle left of center, crossing the center lane and then into the southbound lane, striking the semi-truck head on.” The driver of the semi-truck reportedly saw Shirley’s vehicle entering his lane and “steered his truck to the right off the roadway slightly to avoid the crash but was unable to avoid the collision,” stated the news release.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured, according to the PPPD.

Both vehicles were declared a total loss, stated the news release.

The crash remains under investigation, stated PPPD Chief Joe Veith.

