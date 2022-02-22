Bob Evans Fundraiser to support FFA

Bob Evans Restaurants announces the return of its annual fundraising efforts to support agricultural education and innovation with the second annual “Egg Crack, Give Back” promotion.

According to a news release sent on behalf of the organisation, on Thursday Feb. 24, guests can help their local Bob Evans Restaurant raise funds for agricultural education by ordering a Farmer’s Choice Breakfast. For every Farmer’s Choice Breakfast sold on Feb. 24, Bob Evans Restaurants will make a $1 donation to the National FFA Organization (FFA) up to $15,000.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the FFA and help underwrite supervised agricultural experience (SAE) grants that give FFA students critical hands-on learning opportunities ranging from agricultural internships and research experience to entrepreneurship opportunities. The second annual “Egg Crack, Give Back” is an extension of the Bob Evans partnership with the FFA, paying homage to founder Bob Evans’ roots as a farmer and the long-term goal of inspiring agricultural leaders for generations to come.

The “Egg Crack, Give Back” promotion coincides with “Give FFA Day,” a 24-hour fundraising campaign held during National FFA Week (Feb. 19-26). National FFA Week helps spread awareness about what FFA is, how it impacts the education of high school students across the country, and ultimately prepares them for careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture. Give FFA Day is Thursday, Feb. 24, and its purpose is to encourage people to donate to the FFA to help support the student members and their local chapters.

“At Bob Evans, nourishing our communities – whether through serving farm-fresh food or empowering the next generation of farmers – is at the core of what we do every day. It truly means a great deal to be continuing this fundraiser for a second year,” said Bob Holtcamp, president and CMO for Bob Evans Restaurants. “The SAE grant program is one that is admired and monitored closely every year at Bob Evans. With our continued fundraiser and partnership with the FFA, we are in a position to not only support the next generation of farmers, who will help ensure the integrity of what’s on our plates but also allow our guests to make an impact themselves.”

For more information and for local restaurant hours, visit BobEvans.com. For more information on Bob Evans Restaurant’ commitment to the FFA, including information about how to get involved in National FFA Week, please visit BobEvans.com/FFA. For more information about FFA, please visit FFA.org.

Information provided on behalf of Bob Evans Restaurants.

On Thursday Feb. 24, guests can help their local Bob Evans Restaurant raise funds for agricultural education by ordering a Farmer’s Choice Breakfast. For every Farmer’s Choice Breakfast sold on Feb. 24, Bob Evans Restaurants will make a $1 donation to the National FFA Organization (FFA) up to $15,000. Pictured are FFA members. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/02/web1_2.23-FFA.jpg On Thursday Feb. 24, guests can help their local Bob Evans Restaurant raise funds for agricultural education by ordering a Farmer’s Choice Breakfast. For every Farmer’s Choice Breakfast sold on Feb. 24, Bob Evans Restaurants will make a $1 donation to the National FFA Organization (FFA) up to $15,000. Pictured are FFA members. Bob Evans Restaurants | Courtesy