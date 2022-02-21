Recreation tops Town of Mason’s agenda

MASON — Recreation was a major topic of discussion when members of the Mason Town Council held their most recent meeting.

Present were Mayor Kristopher Clark, Recorder Mindy Kearns, and council members Sarah Stover, Steve Ohlinger, Bob Reed, and Barry Taylor. Absent was Jill Nelson.

Budgets for different recreational events were set, including increases to two. The cap for the cost of bands at Music in the Park was raised to $500. The Easter egg hunt budget was increased from $500 to $600 due to inflation and the rising cost of candy. Also set were the budgets for the Harvest Festival at $5,000, and Christmas in the Park at $1,000.

It was decided to offer advertising opportunities for each of the five “Music in the Park” events. Offered will be a $100 advertising tier, and a $200 tier. There will be various ad displays and locations based on the tier.

Council members approved the purchase of a half-page ad in the Mason County Visitors Guide. It will promote the 2022 recreation calendar.

The mayor presented council with a detailed outline of Mason Main Street, set for April 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A portion of Second Street will be closed for vendors and food trucks. He said he will be making similar outlines for each major event.

Also during the meeting, the council voted to proceed with changing an additional 56 streetlights in town to LED. It was noted the lights along Second Street have already been replaced.

In other action, the council:

Heard from residents Kelly Miller and John Laverty concerning an alleged incident regarding the death of their dog;

Agreed to allow Taylor to get estimates for a wireless system for the park so residents can pick up sound through FM radio;

Heard that a grant application has been submitted for a walk/run/cycle path throughout the town; and,

Tabled the purchase of a new payroll and timecard system.

The next meeting will be March 3, 6:30 p.m.

