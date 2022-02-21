105 new COVID cases reported… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

(Editor’s note: Ohio Valley Publishing’s COVID-19 daily update will now be published on Tuesdays and Saturdays.)

OHIO VALLEY — Since the publication of Friday’s update, there were 105 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Monday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 24 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 25 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported 56 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Monday, there have been 7,288 total cases (24 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 393 hospitalizations (2 new) and 109 deaths. Of the 7,288 cases, 6,638 (86 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 1,458 cases (7 new), 12 hospitalizations

20-29 —1,183 cases (1 new), 22 hospitalizations, 2 death

30-39 — 1,061 cases (4 new), 20 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 1,065 cases (1 new), 35 hospitalizations (1 new), 8 deaths

50-59 — 964 cases (4 new), 64 hospitalizations, 13 deaths

60-69 — 778 cases (2 new), 72 hospitalizations, 19 deaths

70-79 — 476 cases (4 new), 98 hospitalizations, 26 deaths

80-plus — 303 cases (1 new), 70 hospitalizations (1 new), 38 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,898 (46.47 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,727 (42.57 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Monday, there have been 4,491 total cases (25 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 223 hospitalizations (1 new) and 78 deaths. Of the 4,491 cases, 4,142 (48 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 873 cases (5 new), 8 hospitalizations

20-29 — 645 cases (2 new), 5 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 588 cases (5 new), 15 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 659 cases (4 new), 18 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 632 cases, 36 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

60-69 — 538 cases (4 new), 56 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

70-79 — 347 cases (3 new), 53 hospitalizations (1 new), 28 deaths

80-plus — 209 cases (2 new), 32 hospitalizations, 23 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,504 (45.85 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,556 (41.71 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from DHHR, there have been 6,430 cases (56 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (5,946 confirmed cases, 484 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 87 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently 69 active cases and 6,274 recovered cases in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 136 cases (2 new)

5-11 — 317 cases (2 new)

12-15 — 327 cases (3 new)

16-20 — 456 cases (6 new)

21-25 — 528 cases (5 new)

26-30 — 593 cases (6 new)

31-40 — 1,068 cases (6 new), 2 deaths

41-50 — 985 cases (4 new), 3 deaths

51-60 — 832 cases (5 new), 12 deaths

61-70 — 623 cases (2 new), 16 deaths

71+ — 565 cases (15 new), 54 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 5,536 (53 new);

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 4,686 (35 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 850 (18 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 70;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 6.

A total of 12,018 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 45.3 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 10,127 fully vaccinated or 38.2 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently yellow on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 28 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County. There are six confirmed cases of the Omicron variant reported in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Monday from ODH, there have been 851 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 3,108), 42 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 201), 4 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 20) and zero new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 115) with 35,493 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week.)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,213,328 (61.71 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,664,640 (57.02 percent of the population).

As of Feb. 16, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 20,711;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 1,040;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 62,937;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 4,074.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from DHHR, there have been 484,923 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 3,105 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 78,432 “breakthrough” cases as of Monday with 620 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 6,183 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 21 since the last update. There are 4,665 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 10.82 and a cumulative positivity rate of 8.39 percent.

Statewide, 1,112,610 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (62.1 percent of the population). A total of 53.6 percent of the population, 959,776 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.

