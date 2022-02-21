Sculpted to scale

The inaugural Gallia Winterfest hosted a day of family activities and ice sculptures by Tyson Whistler with Whistler Ice Works, including this piece depicting the historic Bandstand in Gallipolis City Park. The event was hosted by Gallia-Vinton Educational Service Center and the sculptures were to remain until melted. More on Winterfest in Saturday’s edition.

The inaugural Gallia Winterfest hosted a day of family activities and ice sculptures by Tyson Whistler with Whistler Ice Works, including this piece depicting the historic Bandstand in Gallipolis City Park. The event was hosted by Gallia-Vinton Educational Service Center and the sculptures were to remain until melted. More on Winterfest in Saturday’s edition. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/02/web1_IMG_5591.jpg The inaugural Gallia Winterfest hosted a day of family activities and ice sculptures by Tyson Whistler with Whistler Ice Works, including this piece depicting the historic Bandstand in Gallipolis City Park. The event was hosted by Gallia-Vinton Educational Service Center and the sculptures were to remain until melted. More on Winterfest in Saturday’s edition. Brittany Hively | OVP