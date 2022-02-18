A sweet and loving feline named Callie-Co and an affectionate and gorgeous doggie named Coco are this week’s Shelter Pets of the Week, available for adoption at the Mason County Animal Shelter. Adoption fees cover spay and neutering where applicable and a rabies vaccine.

Callie-Co is a around one to two-year old, spayed female. She is a mitten paw and extremely affectionate and loving. She would make a great addition to any home. Those interested in bringing Callie-Co home may contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/02/web1_DSC_0359.jpg Callie-Co is a around one to two-year old, spayed female. She is a mitten paw and extremely affectionate and loving. She would make a great addition to any home. Those interested in bringing Callie-Co home may contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday. Mason County Animal Shelter | Courtesy

Coco is a Chihuahua, weighing nine pounds. He a neutered, adult male with lots of style. Those interested in bringing Coco home may contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.