Claflin Grants awarded to Bend Area departments

BEND AREA — New equipment will be coming to Bend Area fire departments, courtesy of the Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation.

Grant funds in the amount of $3,353 were recently awarded to the New Haven and Community Volunteer Fire Department, and $3,275.70 to the Mason Volunteer Fire Department.

Foundation President Stephen Littlepage and Secretary Gary Fields presented Fire Chief Stephen Duncan a check at a recent New Haven Town Council meeting. Duncan said the money will be used to purchase two Kenwood mobile radios with microphones, remote heads, power cables, and antennas.

According to Duncan, some of the department’s current radios were purchased in 2005, and are at their “end of life cycle.” Parts for the older radios are becoming hard to obtain, and the radios are not compliant with the new statewide radio network.

He continued the current radios are analog, with the signal being dependent on weather conditions and the location of the vehicles. With new digital radios, the obstacles will not be an issue.

Fields made the check presentation in Mason during the department’s weekly meeting. According to Fire Chief Howard Wood, the funds there will be used for a gas detector, as well as a Halligan bar. The bar, Wood said, is a forcible entry tool that can assist firefighters in opening locked doors, padlocks, and breaking chains.

The gas detector has the ability to detect four hazardous gases. It will come with a kit that will allow the department to perform it’s own calibration.

The foundation has given the fire departments numerous grants over the years to assist them in keeping up with modern equipment.

The Mason Volunteer Fire Department was presented a check for $3,275.70 recently by the Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation. Pictured, from left, are Jeff Zerkle, Stewart Zerkle, Foundation Secretary Gary Fields, Fire Chief Howard Wood, and Austin Ohlinger. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/02/web1_2.17-Mason-Front.jpg The Mason Volunteer Fire Department was presented a check for $3,275.70 recently by the Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation. Pictured, from left, are Jeff Zerkle, Stewart Zerkle, Foundation Secretary Gary Fields, Fire Chief Howard Wood, and Austin Ohlinger. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy New Haven and Community Fire Department Chief Stephen Duncan, left, is shown as he is presented a check for $3,353 from Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation Secretary Gary Fields. Also pictured is Foundation President Stephen Littlepage. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/02/web1_2.17-Grants-Small.jpg New Haven and Community Fire Department Chief Stephen Duncan, left, is shown as he is presented a check for $3,353 from Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation Secretary Gary Fields. Also pictured is Foundation President Stephen Littlepage. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

Mason, New Haven presented funds

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

