Celebrating CTE

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Commission recently recognized Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month and learned more about CTE.

Commissioners Tracy Doolittle, Sam Nibert and Rick Handley were present.

Instructor Brandy Sweeney and students, senior Julia Parsons and junior Havin Roush, attended the meeting to speak on what CTE has to offer.

“Many people in the community do not even know what CTE stands for and that is Career and Technical Education,” Sweeney said. “I think it’s something that’s very, very important, especially in our community, as industry is growing and new businesses are coming.”

The Association of Career and Technical Education has declared the month of February as CTE Month.

Sweeney said CTE increases graduation rates, offers opportunities for student leadership experiences, supports personal and professional growth, gives opportunities to apply academic knowledge and skills in meaningful context through partnerships with post secondary instructions, business, industry and community.

The proclamation read by Sweeney spoke of the opportunities given by CTE and the impact it has in society, both technically and economically.

Parsons, a member of the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS), spoke first about the honor society, Skills USA and how the classes at the Mason County Career Center work together and help give back to the community.

“The National Technical Honor Society is the honor society for CTE students,” Parsons said. “NTHS believes that CTE students are the heartbeat of today’s workforce.”

Parsons spoke of the organization’s work with the community hosting a teen Christmas drive, making Valentine’s cards for the nursing home and the work to educate the community on how CTE has helped students.

“We are getting ready to [hang] big banners in downtown Point Pleasant, promoting CTE,” Parsons said. “The graphic design class will be helping us.”

Roush, a member of NTHS and Future Farmers of America (FFA), spoke about the community work FFA has been doing.

She spoke about National FFA week and how the MCCC chapter is hosting a dress up week, FFA week kick-off and other engagement activities to help educate on not only FFA, but the importance of local agriculture.

“At the beginning of the year, we did Mad Scientist Day [at Beale Elementary] and we did a little activity involving how we turn heavy whipping cream into butter,” Roush said. “So, we gave each of the kids, in every grade, a little cup of heavy whipping cream and they would shake it. They really seemed to enjoy that we taught them, you know, how it comes from dairy products and how some dairy cows are raised, because we have local dairies. That’s a part of our county history.”

Roush said the FFA program will be working to recruit upcoming sixth graders into the program to help get them engaged.

MCCC recently held tours with all of freshmen and sophomores across the county, inviting them to learn and apply for the CTE program.

After signing the CTE Month proclamation, the commission handled regular business, approving EMS hires, listening to a proposal for a veteran’s memorial from Steve Halstead and hearing and approving regular reports. More information on the veteran’s memorial in an upcoming edition.

Commission updated on student opportunities

By Brittany Hively bhively@aimmediamidwest.com

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

