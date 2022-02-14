133 new COVID cases reported… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

(Editor’s note: Ohio Valley Publishing’s COVID-19 daily update will now be published on Tuesdays and Saturdays.)

OHIO VALLEY — Since Friday’s update, there were 133 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Monday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 32 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 42 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported 59 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Monday, there have been 7,170 total cases (32 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 378 hospitalizations and 105 deaths. Of the 7,170 cases, 6,336 (124 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 1,423 cases (5 new), 11 hospitalizations

20-29 —1,162 cases (5 new), 21 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 1,049 cases (6 new), 19 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 1,054 cases (3 new), 34 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

50-59 — 948 cases (8 new), 62 hospitalizations, 13 deaths

60-69 — 766 cases (4 new), 68 hospitalizations, 17 deaths

70-79 — 467 cases (1 new), 97 hospitalizations, 25 deaths

80-plus — 301 cases, 66 hospitalizations, 38 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,846 (46.31 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,661 (42.35 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Monday, there have been 4,419 total cases (42 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 219 hospitalizations (2 new) and 77 deaths. Of the 4,419 cases, 3,989 (78 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 862 cases (4 new), 8 hospitalizations (1 new)

20-29 — 635 cases (4 new), 5 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 583 cases (3 new), 15 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 649 cases (3 new), 18 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 624 cases (8 new), 35 hospitalizations (1 new), 10 deaths

60-69 — 529 cases (8 new), 56 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

70-79 — 338 cases (11 new), 50 hospitalizations, 28 deaths

80-plus — 199 cases (1 new), 31 hospitalizations, 22 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,481 (45.75 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,529 (41.60 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from DHHR, there have been 6,295 cases (59 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (5,804 confirmed cases, 491 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 86 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently 127 active cases and 6,082 recovered cases in Mason County.

(Editor’s note: Case data includes both confirmed and probable cases.)

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 130 cases (3 new)

5-11 — 311 cases (3 new)

12-15 — 325 cases

16-20 — 447 cases (4 new)

21-25 — 516 cases (2 new)

26-30 — 583 cases (10 new)

31-40 — 1,055 cases (12 new), 2 deaths

41-50 — 964 cases (6 new), 3 deaths

51-60 — 813 cases (11 new), 12 deaths

61-70 — 612 cases (5 new), 16 deaths

71+ — 539 cases (3 new), 53 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 5,406 (59 new);

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 4,592 (35 fewer);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 814 (24 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 69;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 6.

A total of 11,968 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 45.1 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 10,067 fully vaccinated or 38.0 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently yellow on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 28 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County. There are six confirmed case of the Omicron variant reported in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Monday from ODH, there have been 1,312 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 5,605), 99 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 266), 22 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 24) and zero new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 144) with 35,005 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week.)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,198,199 (61.58 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,643,964 (56.84 percent of the population).

As of Feb. 9, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 19,969;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 1,002;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 61,793;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 3,977.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from DHHR, there have been 476,957 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 897 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 76,107 “breakthrough” cases as of Monday with 580 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 6,023 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 31 since the last update. There are 7,262 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 15.25 and a cumulative positivity rate of 8.35 percent.

Statewide, 1,110,113 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (61.9 percent of the population). A total of 53.4 percent of the population, 957,366 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

