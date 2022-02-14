Recognizing FFA students

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education recognized the Mason County Career Center’s (MCCC) Future Farmers of America (FFA) at the recent board meeting, along with voting on other business items.

Board members Dale Shobe, Rhonda Tennant, Meagan Bonecutter, Jared Billings and Ashley Cossin were present.

Students Malea Bechtle, Lyndsey Ward, Caleb Pierson and Havin Roush from the FFA program led the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of the meeting, spoke about FFA and what the program does and read a proclamation for National FFA week — Feb. 19-26.

During FFA week, students will have related dress up days, a community kickoff at MCCC, Saturday, Feb. 19. and FFA members will followup with an annual community church service on Sunday, followed by a dinner with other county chapters.

Following the board members signing the FFA week proclamation, delegations took place.

Parent Mark Oliver spoke to the board. Oliver asked the board if there has been any further discussions on the masking policies and what reasoning the board was using to continue to use masks.

After citing readings he had completed, Oliver said he would be “more than happy” to stay after the board meeting to speak about the reasoning behind masks. He also said he would like to speak to the three board members “who have forced this [masks].” The board members he was referring to are the three who have spoken in favor of masking at some point in the past year — Shobe, Tennant and Cossin.

No further discussion on the masking occurred during the meeting, however, the three board members Oliver spoke of did stay afterwards to talk with Oliver.

During the Superintendent’s Report, Superintendent Keith Burdette gave an update on the COVID-19 numbers as of Tuesday, Feb. 8 — there were 64 active cases across the county and 72 quarantines.

“That is fairly stable over the past week,” Burdette said.

At the time Burdette said all schools were in masks with the exception of Beale Elementary, Roosevelt Elementary and the School for Success.

Burdette said that Beale had zero cases and that Roosevelt had seen a jump from one on Friday to four on Monday and six on Tuesday when this was discussed at last week’s board meeting.

As the time of this publication, the latest numbers on the Mason County Board of Education’s COVID Dashboard are, as of Feb. 11, with a total of 64 active cases and 88 quarantines across the county. Following the current masking policy, all students and staff will be wearing masks for the week of Feb. 14-18, with the exception of Point Pleasant Primary School, Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School and the School for Success.

Burdette drafted a thank you letter to Nucor for the recent donation of $1 million dollars to Mason County Schools. He said there has currently been no conversations on how the money will be spent.

Burdette said he attended at meeting at MCCC with secondary principals and counselors, discussing the programming, possible expansion and ways to make Career Technical Education more appealing and accessible to students.

“I’m very, very encouraged by some of the conversations we were able to have there,” Burdette said. “Good stuff.”

The current proposed calendars for the 2022-23 school year are open for voting to both the employees and public, Burdette said.

“We’re going to be collecting those electronically,” Burdette said. “And so employees and the public can vote online regarding their preference and also the structure [of] PLC [Professional Learning Communities] days.”

Burdette said they are asking if the preference of early releases or early outs for PLC days with the preference of school calendar.

For employees who do not regularly use their digital devices, voting can be done at one of the schools. Voting can be done on the county’s website. The last day to vote for the proposed calendar is Feb. 18.

Burdette noted that the last snow day was a scheduled faculty senate day. Those days are required, so a calendar change was made for Feb. 23 — originally scheduled as a PLC day with a two-hour delay, will now be a two-hour early release. The PLC day will not be made up.

Billings spoke on some of the current legislature happenings.

“As you’re aware, I work with the School Board Association and there’s been some legislation updates,” Billings said.

In reference to some legislation being discussed at the state level which was brought up by Billings, Burdette confirmed Mason County does not currently have Critical Race Theory in the curriculum.

Bonecutter said she has had some inquiries about the COVID dashboard not being updated regularly.

Burdette said he would be sure to get that updated and update it more regularly.

The next regular Mason County Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.

