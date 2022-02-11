A sweet and loving feline named Car LaWasha and an affectionate and gorgeous pup named Ariel are this week’s Shelter Pets of the Week, available for adoption at the Mason County Animal Shelter. Adoption fees cover spay and neutering where applicable and a rabies vaccine.

Car LaWasha received her name because she was staying at the car wash before the shelter. She is believed to be around a year old and is already spayed and vaccinated. She would make a great addition. Those interested in bringing Car LaWasha home may contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Ariel is a super sweet, seven-year-old, spayed female. She is a rottweiler mix and weighs 47 pounds. Ariel knows sit and shake and is leash trained. She is good with other animals and children. Those interested in bringing Ariel home may contact the Mason County Animal Shelter at 304-675-6458. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.