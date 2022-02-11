Babydog offers Super Bowl prediction

CHARLESTON — Earlier this week, the Mountain State’s first dog, Babydog, returned to make her “prediction” for Sunday’s Super Bowl.

“Gov. Justice welcomed the one and only Babydog onto the program to once again put her clairvoyant canine powers to the test by predicting the outcome of Super Bowl LVI this weekend,” stated a news release from Gov. Jim Justice’s office.

“Babydog thinks she’s got it figured out,” Gov. Justice said with a smile.

With a wave of her paws, Babydog revealed to her fans and followers around the world that the Cincinnati Bengals will defeat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI by a final score of 30-28.

Last year, Babydog “famously predicted” that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would win Super Bowl LV over the Kansas City Chiefs. Not only was her game pick correct, but Babydog also correctly predicted that the Buccaneers would score exactly 31 points in victory.

Information provided by the office fo Gov. Jim Justice.

Pictured are Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog at the recent State of the State address in Charleston. Babydog returned this week to make a Super Bowl prediction, choosing the Bengals over the Rams. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/02/web1_2.11-Babydog.jpg Pictured are Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog at the recent State of the State address in Charleston. Babydog returned this week to make a Super Bowl prediction, choosing the Bengals over the Rams. Office of Gov. Jim Justice | Courtesy