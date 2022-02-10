A ‘Super’ connection

Eastern has a special connection to the NFL team, particularly Joe Burrow, the quarterback. Burrow’s mother, Robin, is the kindergarten through sixth grade principal at Eastern Elementary.

REEDSVILLE, Ohio — Students and staff at Eastern Local in Meigs County have been celebrating the Cincinnati Bengals’ trip to the Super Bowl this week.

Eastern has a special connection to the NFL team, particularly Joe Burrow, the quarterback. Burrow’s mother, Robin, is the kindergarten through sixth grade principal at Eastern Elementary.

Last Friday was “Joe Burrow Day” at Eastern and students and staff wore black and orange.

When walking in the front door at the elementary, an orange banner reads “Super Bowl bound.”

For this week, the Eastern Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO) made a Super Bowl Spirit Week for students. On Monday, students wore “cool and crazy socks” to “kick off the week in honor of Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson.” Tuesday students wore their pajamas for Ja’Marr Chase to “chase” their wildest dreams. Sunglasses were worn on Wednesday for “Joe COOL Burrow.” On Thursday, it was orange and black day again with the theme of “‘orange’ you glad the Bengals are Super Bowl bound?” Finally, on Friday students are to wear Bengals gear or animal prints because … “Welcome to the jungle!”

Eastern Supt. Nick Dettwiller said Robin has been the elementary principal for the last six years and has become a “member of the family” at the district.

“The success of her son is something that everyone is proud of because we feel like he is a part of our extended family as well,” Dettwiller said. “The fact that he has been such a great role model for the students of this region, and remembers where he came from and wants to give back, speaks volumes about who he is and how he was raised.”

In 2019, when Burrow won the Heisman Trophy while with the LSU Tigers, part of the hallway at Eastern was decorated in purple and gold with the quote “Just a kid form Ohio chasing a dream.” This year, the hallway is decorated in orange and black and reads “Just a kid from Southeast Ohio chasing another dream.”

On Wednesday, teachers and staff had a “SOUPer” bowl lunch with Bengals decorated desserts.

The hallways all through Eastern Elementary are decorated with posters and signs of students showing their support to a fellow “kid from Southeastern Ohio.”

A banner in the school hallway is updated for one that hung in the same place when Burrow won the Heisman Trophy. "SUPER BOWL bound" welcomes students and staff when they enter the elementary. Students decorated banners and signs for the hallway to show their support. Teachers and staff wore Bengals shirts to show their support for Joe Burrow and his mother, Robin, who is Eastern Elementary's principal.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

