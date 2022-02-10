90 new COVID cases reported… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since yesterday’s update, there were 90 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Thursday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 36 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 13 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported 41 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 7,113 total cases (36 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 378 hospitalizations and 105 deaths. Of the 7,113 cases, 6,136 (92 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 1,410 cases (4 new), 11 hospitalizations

20-29 —1,156 cases (7 new), 21 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 1,036 cases (4 new), 19 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 1,051 cases (3 new), 34 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

50-59 — 937 cases (5 new), 62 hospitalizations, 13 deaths

60-69 — 758 cases (9 new), 68 hospitalizations, 17 deaths

70-79 — 464 cases (4 new), 97 hospitalizations, 25 deaths

80-plus — 301 cases, 66 hospitalizations, 38 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,821 (46.22 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,647 (42.29 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 4,360 total cases (13 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 217 hospitalizations (1 new) and 76 deaths. Of the 4,360 cases, 3,873 (51 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 857 cases (6 new), 7 hospitalizations

20-29 — 631 cases, 5 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 580 cases (1 new), 15 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 641 cases (1 new), 18 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 609 cases (2 new), 34 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

60-69 — 519 cases (1 new), 56 hospitalizations (1 new), 12 deaths

70-79 — 326 cases (2 new), 50 hospitalizations, 27 deaths

80-plus — 197 cases, 31 hospitalizations, 22 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,459 (45.65 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,497 (41.46 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Thursday from DHHR, there have been 6,194 cases (41 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (5,700 confirmed cases, 494 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 85 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently 154 active cases and 5,955 recovered cases in Mason County.

(Editor’s note: Case data includes both confirmed and probable cases.)

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 126 cases (2 new)

5-11 — 305 cases (4 new)

12-15 — 320 cases (2 new)

16-20 — 441 cases (2 new)

21-25 — 513 cases (2 new)

26-30 — 569 cases (1 new)

31-40 — 1,038 cases (5 new), 2 deaths

41-50 — 949 cases (4 new), 3 deaths

51-60 — 798 cases (4 new), 12 deaths

61-70 — 605 cases (6 new), 16 deaths

71+ — 530 cases (9 new), 52 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 5,305 (39 new);

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 4,562 (39 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 743;

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 68;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 6.

A total of 11,932 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 45.0 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 10,030 fully vaccinated or 37.8 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently gold on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 27 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County. There are two confirmed case of the Omicron variant reported in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Thursday from ODH, there have been 4,271 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 8,675), 318 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 312), 46 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 27) and zero new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 159) with 34,592 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week.)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,189,200 (61.50 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,629,759 (56.72 percent of the population).

As of Feb. 2, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 18,992;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 924;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 60,616;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 3,812.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Thursday from DHHR, there have been 470,807 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 2,416 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 72,426 “breakthrough” cases as of Thursday with 568 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 5,966 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 27 since the last update. There are 7,589 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 12.73 and a cumulative positivity rate of 8.30 percent.

Statewide, 1,108,426 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (61.8 percent of the population). A total of 53.3 percent of the population, 955,482 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.

