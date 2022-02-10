Board of Ed approves personnel

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education recently met approving personnel and agenda items.

Board members Dale Shobe, Rhonda Tennant, Jared Billings, Meagan Bonecutter and Ashley Cossin were present.

The board approved Rick Hunt as an approved driver for the current school year. His driving record has been checked by the West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

The board approved volunteers for Beale and New Elementary and Wahama Junior/Senior High School for the current school year.

The following personal requests were approved: family medical leave for Abigail Bush, teacher — Roosevelt Elementary for a maximum of 12 unpaid weeks.

The resignation of Patricia Graziano, second grade teacher — Beale Elementary, effective June 30, 2022 due to retirement.

Approval of Amy Arrignton, school nurse — central office itinerant, effective March 1, 2022.

The board went into a lengthy executive session, the board approved the transfer of Maria Eshenaur, assistant principal curriculum and instruction/federal programs specialist — central office itinerant to principal at Point Pleasant Primary School, effective February 10, 2022.

The board then voted 4-0, with a nay from Tennant, to approve the transfer of Rachel DeHainaut, social studies teacher — Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School (PPJSHS) to assistant principal — PPJSHS, effective February 10, 2022.

During regular agenda approval, the board granted family medical leave for Sarah Lamm, aide — central office itinerant, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

The transfer of Jessica Higginbotham, aide — central office itinerant, effective February 10, 2022 and the transfer of Dana Rodgers, cook — PPJSHS to cook — Point Pleasant Primary School, effective February 10, 2022 were approved.

The approval employment of the following substitute bus operators, pending complete certification, for the current school year: Jerry Black Jr., Colton Neal, Stephen Runyon and Hos Tyson.

The board added addendum 8.05 to accept the resignation of Sharon Cochran, substitute aide — central office, effective February 2.

The following extra curricular personnel were approved: Tebaliah Martindale, elementary interventionist, as needed basis; Tim Maloney, assistant varsity boy’s basketball coach and assistant varsity baseball coach, Hannan Junior/Senior High School (HJSHS) and Justin Wallace, assistant varsity softball coach, HJSHS.

The board added and approved three addendums- 9.05, 9.06 and 9.07 — during the meeting: to accept the resignation of Emily Kitchen, girl’s tennis coach, PPJSHS, effective January 2022; approve placement Christopher Taylor, unpaid athletic assistant, HJSHS and Terry Allen Stats, unpaid athletic assistant, WJSHS for the current year.

The board approved the lowest submitted bids for the following local sourced items: Yuraction Faction, LLC; DBA WV Harvest; Greenbriar Dairy and Vandalia Incorporated. The funding source will from the child nutrition funds.

The board approved change order to Tri-State Roofing and Sheet Metal Company for $80,368.00 for plywood deck replacement on central office roof repair.

The board approval of orders issues, transfers and supplements in the total amount of $1,008,103.67.

The next Mason County Board of Education meeting will be Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.

All votes were unanimous unless otherwise noted.

By Brittany Hively bhively@aimmediamidwest.com

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

