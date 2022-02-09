Honoring EMS service

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Commission recently recognized members of the Mason County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) for their service.

EMS Director Elisabeth Lloyd told Ohio Valley Publishing, that three EMS employees — Paramedic Ryan Varian, Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Austin Ohlinger and EVO (Emergency Vehicle Operator) Joe Day — recently responded to a call where the patient was critical and in cardiac arrest.

“Upon arrival, they found CPR [cardiopulmonary resuscitation] already in progress. The crew assumed patient care and worked tirelessly to revive the patient,” Lloyd said. “Upon arrival to the hospital, the patient became alert and was talking with the crew. He was later released to home.”

Lloyd said these type of calls and end results are rare.

“The reality is that ‘code saves’ like this are few and far between,” Lloyd said. “EMS is a thankless job, so getting such a wonderful outcome is something to be proud of and makes up for all the other not so rewarding moments.”

Lloyd said that Deputy 911 Director Matt Shell was also recognized for his service.

In January, Shell faced a difficult situation in which a transport patient was at Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) due to severe weather conditions and was in need of a battery pack for his left ventricular assist device (LVAD), that was keeping the patient alive.

With limited resources, Lloyd said that Shell took the initiative to drive to the Mason County/Putnam County line to meet with a Kanawha County first responder and pick up an extra battery pack.

Shell made it back to PVH with less than 15 minutes left on the patient’s LVAD.

Lloyd said Shell was also a recipient of the WSAZ Hometown Hero award for his actions.

Mason County Commission President Sam Nibert spoke on behalf of the commission saying, “[We] truly appreciate all the efforts of our EMS employees.”

© 2022, Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Mason County EMS employees — Paramedic Ryan Varian, EMT Austin Ohlinger and EVO Joe Day and Deputy 911 Director Matt Shell — were recently honored for their heroic dedication on the job. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/02/web1_IMG_4984.jpg Mason County EMS employees — Paramedic Ryan Varian, EMT Austin Ohlinger and EVO Joe Day and Deputy 911 Director Matt Shell — were recently honored for their heroic dedication on the job. Kim Harbour for Mason County Commission | Courtesy The Mason County Commission recognized employees with the Mason County EMS and Deputy 911 Director Matt Shell for their work and dedication. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/02/web1_IMG_4985.jpg The Mason County Commission recognized employees with the Mason County EMS and Deputy 911 Director Matt Shell for their work and dedication. Kim Harbour for Mason County Commission | Courtesy

By Brittany Hively bhively@aimmediamidwest.com

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.