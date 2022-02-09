New rescue truck for Mason FD

MASON — A new custom rescue pumper will be coming to the Mason Volunteer Fire Department, but it won’t be arriving for over a year.

Fire department members recently signed the contract and ordered the truck from Atlantic Emergency Solutions. The Pierce Saber Pumper will now be built in Florida, and will be completed for firefighters to receive in 14 months.

According to Mason Fire Chief Howard Wood, the pumper truck will be a combination vehicle that can be used to fight fires, and also be sent on rescue calls, such as car wrecks to extricate victims who might be trapped.

The six-passenger truck will be equipped with a 450-HP Cummins L9 engine, and have a 1,000-gallon poly water tank. Even though the tank holds 1,000 gallons, the pump will have an output of 1,250 gallons per minute.

Wood said the new truck will replace present Engine 53, a 2002 model, and Rescue 52, a 2008 model. He added it is recommended to replace emergency vehicles after 10 to 15 years.

The new combination pumper and rescue vehicle will be very important for the department, Wood said. Staffing is limited during daytime hours as many of the volunteers are at work.

With a price tag of over $500,000, Wood said the truck will be paid with funds from the county fire levy, the sale of the two older trucks, money billed for services, and many upcoming fundraising events. Once the combination truck is delivered, the department will have a total of three vehicles: Engine 51, the new Engine 52, and Truck 54, which is a brush vehicle.

Deputy Chief Jeff Zerkle said the truck will be a great addition for the community and the safety of its residents.

Members of the Mason Volunteer Fire Department recently ordered a new custom rescue pumper that will arrive in about 14 months. The $500,000 Pierce Saber Pumper will be built in Florida. Pictured at the contract signing are, from left, Firemen Joe Day and Austin Ohlinger; Austin Eddy of Atlantic Emergency Solutions; Fire Chief Howard Wood; and Firemen Jeffrey Zerkle and Stewart Zerkle. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/02/web1_2.10-NH.jpg Members of the Mason Volunteer Fire Department recently ordered a new custom rescue pumper that will arrive in about 14 months. The $500,000 Pierce Saber Pumper will be built in Florida. Pictured at the contract signing are, from left, Firemen Joe Day and Austin Ohlinger; Austin Eddy of Atlantic Emergency Solutions; Fire Chief Howard Wood; and Firemen Jeffrey Zerkle and Stewart Zerkle. Courtesy photo

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

