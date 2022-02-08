Park upgrades, signage in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Upgrades to the town park and a new sign upon entering town will soon be coming to New Haven, thanks to over $16,000 in grant money from the Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation.

Foundation President Stephen Littlepage and Secretary Gary Fields made the presentations at the most recent town council meeting.

Present were Mayor Phil Serevicz, Recorder Becky Benson, and council members Steve Carpenter, Stephen Ohlinger, Jr., and Roy Dale Grimm. Absent were Jessica Rickard and Colton McKinney.

A total of $14,086.82 was granted for park renovation. According to New Haven town employee Teresa Gibbs, who wrote the grant application, funds will be used for stainless steel sinks and a toilet for the reopening of the park restrooms, as well as the purchase of a grill, weatherproof table, trash can, and bike rack for the picnic area.

Also included in the grant application were a play set, balance beam, and other equipment for a play area. A drum and glockenspiel will be purchased for a music area, and funnel ball and tether ball for a game area.

Recorder Benson wrote the application for the $2,612 sign grant. It will pay for a sign coming into town, identifying it as New Haven.

Also during the meeting, activities were announced for the community center. Jenn Russell said roller skating will begin this week, to be held on Fridays. Children in kindergarten through second grade can attend from 6 to 7 p.m. Kids in third grade and over can attend from 7 to 9 p.m. Admission is $3 with skate rental, and $1 for those having their own skates. Concessions will be sold.

Community center overseers Steve and Lesa Carpenter said they are planning to show free movies there soon, possibly on Sunday afternoons. Concessions will be sold at the movies, as well.

Steve Carpenter said some improvements have been made at the center by town workers, including weather stripping around doorways and fixing areas where cold air was coming in. He said it should help with the heating expenses.

In other action, the council:

Agreed to allow Benson and Office Manager Monica Mitchell to attend a budget workshop, held by the state auditor’s office;

Announced intentions of raising both water and sewer rates for Hartford residents as allowed by the Public Service Commission;

Heard a report from Police Chief Dave Hardwick that a police cruiser has been returned following repairs; and,

Agreed to consider COVID-19 incentives for employees, with the vote to occur at the next meeting.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Officers of the Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation presented the Town of New Haven with two grants at the most recent council meeting. Funds will be used to improve the park and for a new sign at the entrance of the town. Pictured, from left, are Teresa Gibbs, town employee who wrote the grant application for the park; Foundation Secretary Gary Fields; Recorder Becky Benson, who wrote the grant application for the sign; and Foundation President Stephen Littlepage. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/02/web1_2.9-NH-UPgrades.jpg Officers of the Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation presented the Town of New Haven with two grants at the most recent council meeting. Funds will be used to improve the park and for a new sign at the entrance of the town. Pictured, from left, are Teresa Gibbs, town employee who wrote the grant application for the park; Foundation Secretary Gary Fields; Recorder Becky Benson, who wrote the grant application for the sign; and Foundation President Stephen Littlepage. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

