Updates for area Senior Centers, events schedule

MASON COUNTY — Mason County senior citizen centers will be open more often in inclement weather after a change in the weather closing policy.

The Mason County Action Group board of directors voted recently to no longer close the Gene Salem Senior Center and Mason Senior Center based on the county school closures, according to Renae Riffle, executive director.

Instead, both centers will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be the decision of the senior participant if they choose to go to the centers.

The business office and centers will only close under extreme weather conditions. Those having questions if the centers are open on any given day can call 304-675-2369.

The highlight for this month at the centers will be a Valentine party on Feb. 14.

Other activities at the Point Pleasant center will include pool tournaments and game days on Feb. 16 and 23, and Bible study and quiz on Feb. 10, 17, and 24. “Crafts with Yvette” will be featured on Feb. 22, and bingo will be held Feb. 11, 18, 25, and 28.

In Mason, bingo will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and games on Fridays.

Both centers and the business office will be closed Feb. 21 for Presidents Day. Lunch is served at the centers at 11:30 a.m., and “grab and go” meals remain available at 11:30 a.m. for those who feel uncomfortable at congregate meals. Social distancing is still being observed, however.

Non-emergency medical transportation remains ongoing in Point Pleasant for those residents age 60 and over. Rides are given to doctor appointments, dialysis treatment and testing centers, and pharmacies. The office should be called two to three days prior to the appointment to get on the schedule. Other transportation might be available, such as small shopping trips and errands, though medical transportation remains the priority, Riffle said.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

