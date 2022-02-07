187 new COVID cases… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since Friday’s update, there were 187 new COVID-19 cases, reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Monday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 32 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 28 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported 127 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Monday, there have been 6,972 total cases (32 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 376 hospitalizations and 102 deaths. Of the 6,972 cases, 5,899 (149 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 1,386 cases (9 new), 11 hospitalizations

20-29 —1,137 cases (7 new), 21 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 1,016 cases (6 new), 19 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 1,034 cases (6 new), 34 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

50-59 — 915 cases (2 new), 62 hospitalizations, 13 deaths

60-69 — 734 cases (1 new), 68 hospitalizations, 17 deaths

70-79 — 452 cases (1 new), 95 hospitalizations, 23 deaths

80-plus — 298 cases, 66 hospitalizations, 37 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,797 (46.14 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,621 (42.21 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Monday, there have been 4,314 total cases (28 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 213 hospitalizations (1 new) and 76 deaths. Of the 4,314 cases, 3,731 (80 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 848 cases (6 new), 6 hospitalizations

20-29 — 624 cases (2 new), 5 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 575 cases (1 new), 15 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 636 cases (5 new), 18 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 600 cases (9 new), 34 hospitalizations (1 new), 10 deaths

60-69 — 514 cases (1 new), 55 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

70-79 — 323 cases (3 new), 50 hospitalizations, 27 deaths

80-plus — 194 cases (1 new), 31 hospitalizations, 22 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,447 (45.60 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,481 (41.39 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from DHHR, there have been 6,075 cases (127 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (5,575 confirmed cases, 500 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 82 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently 214 active cases and 5,779 recovered cases in Mason County.

(Editor’s note: Case data includes both confirmed and probable cases.)

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 120 cases (2 new)

5-11 — 299 cases (2 new)

12-15 — 318 cases (2 new)

16-20 — 439 cases (5 new)

21-25 — 506 cases (12 new)

26-30 — 560 cases (15 new)

31-40 — 1,022 cases (36 new), 2 deaths

41-50 — 934 cases (26 new), 3 deaths

51-60 — 778 cases (13 new), 12 deaths

61-70 — 589 cases (8 new), 15 deaths

71+ — 510 cases (6 new), 50 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 5,189 (125 new);

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 4,456 (73 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 733 (52 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 66;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 5.

A total of 11,913 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 44.9 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 10,010 fully vaccinated or 37.8 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently red on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 27 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County. There are two confirmed case of the Omicron variant reported in Mason County.

The Associated Press reported West Virginia has identified its first two cases of a descendant of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, Gov. Jim Justice said Friday. According to reporting by the AP: The variant, which scientists call BA.2, was detected in COVID-19 patients in Berkeley and Ohio counties, Justice said at a briefing on the virus. Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s coronavirus expert, said nearly half of U.S. states have seen a few cases of the new variant, which “might be more contagious but doesn’t appear to be as severe.” Justice added that BA.2 “is not more alarming to us.”

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Monday from ODH, there have been 2,594 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 9,956), 179 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 328), 12 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 28) and zero new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 157) with 34,217 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week.)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,181,072 (61.43 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,616,983 (56.61 percent of the population).

As of Feb. 2, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 18,992;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 924;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 60,616;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 3,812.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from DHHR, there have been 464,630 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,273 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 71,960 “breakthrough” cases as of Monday with 543 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 5,877 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 31 since the last update. There are 10,700 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 29.26 and a cumulative positivity rate of 8.25 percent.

Statewide, 1,107,201 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (61.8 percent of the population). A total of 53.2 percent of the population, 954,303 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Latest from Meigs, Gallia, Mason

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.

