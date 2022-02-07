Proposing ‘the park’

MASON, W.Va. — Plans for a proposed veterans memorial park in Mason were presented at the most recent meeting of the Mason Town Council.

Present were Mayor Kristopher Clark, Recorder Mindy Kearns, and council members Bob Reed, Stephen Ohlinger, and Sarah Stover. Absent were Barry Taylor and Jill Nelson.

Steve Halstead and Ray Varian displayed a visual representation of what the memorial park would include. It will be located on Rt. 62, across from Farmers Bank and on the lot next to the Bridge of Honor. In the first of the two-phase project, an American Flag base, a soldier statue, and a base with emblems of all military branches will be erected. Phase 2 will be a wall with names of local area veterans who were honorably discharged.

Halstead said the total cost of the project is estimated at $500,000. He added all workers on the project are volunteer, including a certified public accountant who will oversee the financials. Halstead said he is hoping to have Phase 1 completed by Veterans Day 2022 or Memorial Day 2023.

Funding for the project is being sought in various ways, including direct mail, grants, and a sponsorship program. Halstead said smaller businesses and individuals can pledge to donate $19 per month for a total of 12 months.

Council members voiced their support of the memorial, and Clark will assist with the permits needed from the state.

The mayor also announced during the meeting that the town is hosting an economic development meeting for business owners, prospective business owners, and community stakeholders. The meeting will be held Feb. 10, 6:30 p.m., at Cornerstone Barber Shop, located at the corner of Second and Brown streets.

In other action, the council:

Heard a report from the mayor that plans are in the works to partner with the Village of Pomeroy for Independence Day fireworks;

Discussed various potholes that need filled;

Agreed to have the 2018 Ford truck repaired at C&J’s Autobody for $1,907.92, which was the lowest of three estimates;

Agreed to an updated COVID-19 policy which follows CDC guidelines; and,

Discussed the possibility of building a storage building on land owned by the town on Brown Street.

The next regular meeting will be Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Mason Mayor Kristopher Clark, left, views a rendition of a proposed veterans memorial park in Mason, during the town council’s latest meeting. Also pictured is Ray Varian, who made the presentation along with Steve Halstead. The memorial will be located next to the Bridge of Honor. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/02/web1_2.8-Park.jpg Mason Mayor Kristopher Clark, left, views a rendition of a proposed veterans memorial park in Mason, during the town council’s latest meeting. Also pictured is Ray Varian, who made the presentation along with Steve Halstead. The memorial will be located next to the Bridge of Honor. Town of Mason | Courtesy

A look at veterans memorial park