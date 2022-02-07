Moose supports Samual Zion Foundation

POINT PLEASANT — Despite the weather and road conditions, a fundraiser was held this weekend for Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia (CDH) and more specifically the local Samual Zion Foundation at the Point Pleasant Moose Lodge.

A nice crowd turned out for Pamper Me Bingo and raised $1,100 with just bingo alone. A 50/50 drawing, reverse auction and concessions added additional dollars to help with the purchase of four Dream Sock Duos. The maker of these Dream Socks, Owlet donates two Dream Socks for every one that is purchased, which will make a total of 12 of these valuable tools available for families of these babies.

Thanks goes to the many people who donated to this event with prizes for the bingo and prize items. A special thanks goes out to the Gallipolis Junior Women’s club who provided gift baskets for the reverse auction and to Moose President Bill Stewart and his wife Nancy for their monetary donation.

Those who attended not only enjoyed a day of giving but also receiving valuable information. During the event CDH awareness was discussed between games. The goal of the Samual Zion Foundation is to provide tools, support and awareness for CDH families. Their goals were achieved and their mission was accomplished this weekend and for weeks to come.

The Moose Lodge will be holding another fundraiser bingo event at 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 14 .

Over the past few years, the Moose Lodge has raised well over $75,000 for numerous charities. All monies from this one time fundraiser will go towards paying off a short term obligation which will allow the Moose Lodge to continue helping the those in need as we have done in the past. We are asking that all members, former members, beneficiaries of past events and bingo players attend and help the helpers. “Charity begins at home, but it doesn’t have to end there.” Help us continue doing what we do.

Submitted by Dave Morgan.