Winter returns

OHIO VALLEY — A weather system bringing rain, sleet, ice and finally snow made its way through the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Friday, leaving behind hazardous driving conditions and some flooding.

As of press time on Friday afternoon, Gallia County was at a level one snow emergency, having improved from a level two earlier in the day.

Also as of press time Friday, Meigs County was at a level 2 and had improved from a level three snow emergency declared earlier Friday morning.

There are no snow levels in Mason County though there was treacherous travel reported across the county late Thursday into Friday.

On Friday morning, the following roads were reported as flooded by the Mason County Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management: Jericho Road, Salt Creek Road, Crab Creek Road (multiple locations), Sassafras Road, Huntington Road (near RC Byrd Drive.).

As of Friday at 1:30 p.m., Gallia County Emergency Management Agency/LEPC reported the following road closures due to high water: Coal Valley from Scott School to the area of 2634 Coal Valley; Brick School Road near the gun club; Mud Creek Road approximately one mile from Cora Mill Road; Cora Mill Road in the area of 4844; Lincoln Pike approximately 1/2 mile from SR 141; Little Kyger at Thompson Holler Road; SR 554 at Little Kyger Road and Oxyer Road; SR 218 just south of SR 553; SR 141 at German Hollow Road; Strong Run Road; Adney Road; Scenic Drive; Creek View Road past Garners Ford.

As of press time, the following roads in Meigs County were closed due to flooding according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT): SR 248 between SR 124 and SR 7; SR 124 between Tower Road and SR 7; SR 325 between Buckeye Hills Road and SR 124.

The Ohio River was also rising on Friday afternoon with the following local readings reported from the National Weather Service as of press time Friday. Along with these readings are the predicted crests and when they are to occur (all below flood stage) throughout the weekend:

Belleville Locks and Dam — 31.33 feet (predicted crest 32.9, flood stage is 35 feet);

Racine Locks and Dam — 34.6 feet (predicted crest 37.4, flood stage is 41 feet);

Pomeroy — No data reported;

Point Pleasant — 33.92 feet (predicted crest 37.9 feet, flood stage is 40 feet);

R.C. Byrd Locks and Dam — 37.72 feet (predicted crest 43.9 feet, flood stage is 50 feet).

(Editor’s note: These were conditions and predictions as of press time Friday afternoon and are subject to change.)

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Icy conditions sent Meigs County to a level three snow emergency on Friday morning but by Friday afternoon, conditions had improved somewhat and a level two snow emergency was in place. Pictured is an icy scene from Tuppers Plains. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/02/web1_snow-again.jpg Icy conditions sent Meigs County to a level three snow emergency on Friday morning but by Friday afternoon, conditions had improved somewhat and a level two snow emergency was in place. Pictured is an icy scene from Tuppers Plains. Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP This vessel clears the Bartow Jones Bridge on Friday afternoon after turning into the Kanawha from the Ohio River. The most recent weather system caused area roads to experience flooding with the Ohio also rising, expected to crest below flood stage over the weekend. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/02/web1_2.5-Bridge.jpg This vessel clears the Bartow Jones Bridge on Friday afternoon after turning into the Kanawha from the Ohio River. The most recent weather system caused area roads to experience flooding with the Ohio also rising, expected to crest below flood stage over the weekend. Beth Sergent | OVP

Icy roads and high water

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.