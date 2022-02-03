Proceeds from fundraisers staying close to home

MASON COUNTY — Members of a local team, best known for their participation in national walks for breast cancer, will be bringing their fundraising efforts closer to home.

The team of “Boobs, Sweat & Tears” will be holding a fundraiser for Lauren Gritt, a 19-year-old from Point Pleasant, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. On Feb. 8, prior to and during the Wahama Varsity Basketball game against Hannan, the women will have 50/50 tickets available, as well as pamphlets to spread education and awareness.

Brandy Hudnall, captain of the walk team, said she completed her first breast cancer walk in Washington, D.C. in 2013. It was a two-day event that was 39.3 miles. She now has a team of seven other women who join her for a three-day, 60-mile walk.

“Our fundraising efforts are generally dispersed in larger cities,” Hudnall said. “Our county has been hit hard with some devastating news. A young lady was recently diagnosed with breast cancer at the young age of 19.”

She added Gritt and her family have a long road ahead, and the team decided to help locally.

“All proceeds will go to Lauren for any expenses she may incur during this battle,” Hudnall continued. “Please keep this young girl and her family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Other members of the walk team are Jill Harris, Corinna Barnitz, Joyce Groves, Brandie Zirkle, Brandy Strobbe, Kendra Thompson, and Sabrina Hayman.

The Wahama Junior High Boys Basketball teams are also holding a fundraiser for Gritt.

For a $5 donation, contributors have the chance to win a twin-size quilt, handmade by Liz Rickard, or large spring wreath, made by Pam Bumgarner. Winners will be drawn on Feb. 11 during halftime of the ballgame.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

